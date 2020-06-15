The Premier League has been on hold since March but it is finally returning. BBC Sport asked fans what they think of its return.
=============
SUBSCRIBE so you never miss out on our best videos
➡️➡️
Uploads every Monday – Wednesday – Friday.
=============
Find us here:
BBC Sport:
Facebook:
Twitter:
Instagram:
#bbcsport
Fans React: The Premier League is back | BBC Sport
source En la tienda online de Fútbol Factory tenemos todas las camisetas de tus equipos y selecciones favoritas en tallas para adulto y niño. camiseta futbol 2018
16 thoughts on “Fans React: The Premier League is back | BBC Sport”
First
Loved it
Bhavs is a nonce. He doesn't want prem to return because Arsenal is going to finish in the bottom half of the table.
loved it
loved it
United united
Why is the Shefiled fan in relegation battle part???
nice content bro Wstv
Wont be watching while the players carry the "Woke" message on their shirts.
FINALLYYYY LETSS GOOO
nice video bro
Arsenal fan saying about having a 60000 seater stadium and it being electric, since when has the Emirates been electric, since they moved out of highbury it's been nothing but pure negative energy in the ground, it's one of the worst grounds to visit in terms of atmosphere
Loved it
Did he just say an atmosphere at Arsenal?
very cool 😅 🎀
A sport where people are paid millions is more important than normal peoples business? What a joke this country is