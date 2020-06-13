Relive the 2008-09 Premier League season, when Manchester United claimed their third successive title. #NBCSports #PremierLeague
Premier League 2008/09 Season in Review | NBC Sports
19 thoughts on “Premier League 2008/09 Season in Review | NBC Sports”
Yo first 😂
Is this the team that got spanked 4-0 by Liverpool ?
yep, this is gonna have millions of views…
Oh how the times have changed…
MISS THE OLD LOGO THO <33
Since this video boutta blow up get me sum likes for the last mega united team🤩(Ronaldo,tevez,rooney🤩😍)
Rooney x Ronaldo, ICONIC!!!
14:39 I bet that Liverpool fan with the Atletico de Madrid flag is no longer an ATM fan
Before Tottenham were GREAT
Anyone else already see this video on another channel that was posted years ago?
Had we kept Tevez and CR7 We'd have won the champions league as well .. instead we lost it to Barcelona and Messi , David Villa as well alongside Pep Guardiola.. Still a Great Season nonetheless
We will be back one day
Wlhi all the United fans watching this I feel you, had tears at the end. Inshah’Allah we will be back soon.
There were still teams realistically challenging for the title come December unlike now, when December rolls in it's usually a 2 horse race.
fact rafa: 18 times 😂
This intro 😩😢 the nostalgia
so this is the last PL review you'll post before season restarts next week… so fitting, 2008/2009 season, the one that happened in the middle of a financial crisis
What is that intro 😂
I recall how analysts remarked it was impressive the league goal tally Cristiano put up that year. It became the new normal and now nobody can match it.