Jun.15 — Brighton & Have Albion Football Club Chief Executive Officer Paul Barber discusses the return of the Premier League following the coronavirus lockdown. He spoke June 12 on “Bloomberg Markets: European Open.”
source Una lista con los diseños de camisetas de futbol más feas de la historia tanto de la liga española como a nivel internacional. camisetas real madrid baratas niños
2 thoughts on “Premier League in Europe Ready to Return After Coronavirus, Brighton CEO Speaks”
Good on him for wanting to stay up on merit and not a cancelled season.
nice video