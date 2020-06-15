Another Monday, another Howson’s Brew. This time Stephen Howson is joined by Jay from FTD, the lads are going to be talking Marcus Rashford, the Premier League and then of course anything they drift off to… as usual.
22 thoughts on “Sir Marcus Rashford… | Premier League is BACK! | Howson's Brew”
Rashford will get us the titles
Jays the man. Always great content!
Two left handers together. Up the left handers.
Apart from my two daft neighbours is there anyone left who thinks Boris is doing a good job.
“Disco biscuits, glow sticks and a whistle” 😂😂😂
Willock and Goss both came to St Johnstone
that open coca cola bottle actually gave me anxiety
Getting drunk = Phil Fodened
Big up Jay! Beard looks great, should keep it.
What a beard !!!!
Lee Sharpe was better than Ryan Giggs when they first both broke into the team obviously he was a little bit older but still a sensational player with an Unbelievable football brain the only reason we don't talk about him now is because he fucked up his career because of his off-field actions
jay looks hot with that beard – no homo
Beast mode activated
At this point we know Marcus is a great human. It’s now time for me and you to follow… not easy!
Bowser looks like a young Brian blessed on the tab
I mean Howser
I didn’t even recognise Jay til he spoke!Good to hear from him but hate the beard😏
Excellent point Steve ,about the right wing press trying to distract people from the Government’s disastrous handling of the Corona virus😂
I always find it interesting how your location of origin clearly shapes your political views.
Northerners will always, no matter what, be anti-Tory and pro-Labour.
Lee Sharp wore the number 7 and 11 in the same season, mad
How many more years are u gonna give rashford to consistently hit 15-20 goals a season, he's been in the league since van gaal, he's not exactly a spring chicken anymore.
So good to see you lads back in the studio talking football