Are Chelsea Building A Premier League Winning Team Next Season?! | #SundayVibes

Posted on by Football Daily



Welcome back to Sunday Vibes where this week Joe, Pat and Dougie analyse Chelsea’s transfer business thus far. Does that capture of Hakim Ziyech and potential signing of Timo Werner make them a threat to Liverpool and Man City next season?

How will Frank Lampard fit these new players into his lineup? What will it mean for Tammy Abraham, Mason Mount and Christian Pulisic amongst others? We also discuss whether Chelsea should make a move for Leicester City’s Ben Chilwell or instead focus on replacing Kepa, and whether Bayer Leverkusen’s Kai Havertz would be a worthwhile investment?

38 thoughts on "Are Chelsea Building A Premier League Winning Team Next Season?! | #SundayVibes

  2. Why are people not talking about CB position at Chelsea do you guys really think Zouma Rud Tomori and Chris are good to win the Prem in my opinion we only have 1 world class CB in Rudi and only Chris is close I think we need a CB more than we need a Kai for example

  8. Havertz makes complete sense for us for want Lampard wants. It solves the striker problem as havertz has shown he can play there, he can also play all of right wing, number 10, number 8 so he is incredibly versatile- exactly what Lampard is going for as u can see with players like werner and ziyech and lampard really wants a quality shadow striker and kai is one of the best In the world at this, at such a young age. We could have tammy, werner, ziyech and havertz as a front 4, with pulisic and hudson rotating then u have Ruben who can play number 10 or 8 aswell as mount who can do both aswell as playing from the left. Unbelievable depth 🔵🔵🔵

  9. Chelsea should get Tagliafico, he wants to leave, he wants to go to the Premier League, he is cheap and he is quality, idk why Chelsea or United aren't going for him, he is by far the best LB signing you could make right now

  14. Do these guys have any credentials to be able to give informative information and insight? Or are they just random blokes on YouTube playing the part of a pundit and giving their opinions? Kinda cringe

  18. I swear these guys can fully find an issue with everything havertz fits perfectly into chelsea if he comes he will end up playing a shadow striker role. Lampard is building a squad for pretty much how any team sets up which is the reality of how football is going

  21. Werner, Abraham, Mount, Ziyech and Pulisic can all fit into the first team squad for next season(if chelsea dont sign havertz) if Frank lampard uses the 4-1-2-3 formation
    The back 4 is set with Chillwell possibly playing LB
    Then CDM will be Kante
    The Two Cm or CAM can be Ziyech and Mount
    Then Forward three could be LW – Pulisic/Werner
    RW – Werner/Pulisic
    And CF – Abraham

  27. This guy at the 14 minute mark is completely wrong haha. Have they watched Chelsea this year? One of their weaknesses was definitely not putting the ball in the back of the net. Yes agreed, defensively they were weak and conceded too many but there were too many games that would have been won if we were more clinical. That’s why Werner fixes that

  34. One thing Chelsea does best is create teams for instant results. Mourinhos first stint, secont stibt, Contes rebuild, even sarri created a sort of play to win europa

  35. Chelsea’s weakness is finishing. Werner solves that. Kepa we know is outstanding but at the moment is a shadow of last year. Its a matter of time before he either revives or flops completely. We have decent CBs who can do a decent job but are still finding their feet. Lb is the only thing left. Can be fixed with Telles or Taglafico, i rather have emerson than chillwell

  36. This is so wild. When Chelsea spend 2 transfer windows signing no one; people say it's a problem. When they sign world-class players; people say it's a problem. They just can't win. Apparently Man City are allowed 4 world class wingers and 2 top strikers but Chelsea aren't. Never a positive word for Chelsea from these guys.

