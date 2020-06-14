Are Chelsea Building A Premier League Winning Team Next Season?! | #SundayVibes





Welcome back to Sunday Vibes where this week Joe, Pat and Dougie analyse Chelsea’s transfer business thus far. Does that capture of Hakim Ziyech and potential signing of Timo Werner make them a threat to Liverpool and Man City next season?

How will Frank Lampard fit these new players into his lineup? What will it mean for Tammy Abraham, Mason Mount and Christian Pulisic amongst others? We also discuss whether Chelsea should make a move for Leicester City’s Ben Chilwell or instead focus on replacing Kepa, and whether Bayer Leverkusen’s Kai Havertz would be a worthwhile investment?

Enjoy the episode guys, and don’t forget to like and subscribe!

