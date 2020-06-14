Are Chelsea Building A Premier League Winning Team Next Season?! | #SundayVibes

Welcome back to Sunday Vibes where this week Joe, Pat and Dougie analyse Chelsea’s transfer business thus far. Does that capture of Hakim Ziyech and potential signing of Timo Werner make them a threat to Liverpool and Man City next season?
How will Frank Lampard fit these new players into his lineup? What will it mean for Tammy Abraham, Mason Mount and Christian Pulisic amongst others? We also discuss whether Chelsea should make a move for Leicester City’s Ben Chilwell or instead focus on replacing Kepa, and whether Bayer Leverkusen’s Kai Havertz would be a worthwhile investment?
Will you open up these discussions for fans to join? as I feel you may have missed some key points and I'd love the chance to debate and rebuttal some of the points made.
Why are people not talking about CB position at Chelsea do you guys really think Zouma Rud Tomori and Chris are good to win the Prem in my opinion we only have 1 world class CB in Rudi and only Chris is close I think we need a CB more than we need a Kai for example
I would rather have tammy than ze german from a lfc fan can only be 1 number 9 defence was needed not a hitman
Manchester United should try and sign Partey from Athletico Madrid to CDM
I genuinely think Chelsea will be a massive problem next season, but please can teams stop taking our players
Football is not a first 11 game now, you have 50+ games a year atleast, plenty of opportunities for everyone
If u don’t think Chelsea are gonna be a force ur just scared to admit it
Havertz makes complete sense for us for want Lampard wants. It solves the striker problem as havertz has shown he can play there, he can also play all of right wing, number 10, number 8 so he is incredibly versatile- exactly what Lampard is going for as u can see with players like werner and ziyech and lampard really wants a quality shadow striker and kai is one of the best In the world at this, at such a young age. We could have tammy, werner, ziyech and havertz as a front 4, with pulisic and hudson rotating then u have Ruben who can play number 10 or 8 aswell as mount who can do both aswell as playing from the left. Unbelievable depth 🔵🔵🔵
Chelsea should get Tagliafico, he wants to leave, he wants to go to the Premier League, he is cheap and he is quality, idk why Chelsea or United aren't going for him, he is by far the best LB signing you could make right now
Pulisic will not be left out trust me he was the most talented on the team last year, if not for an injury he would’ve been Chelsea’s player of the season
I think next season the rotation at chelsea will go well, with 5 subs and more games in less time, but after that I think one of them will leave
All the people saying how good the deal is for Werner at ~£55m are people that look only at the goals scored column and don't actually watch the player.
Do these guys have any credentials to be able to give informative information and insight? Or are they just random blokes on YouTube playing the part of a pundit and giving their opinions? Kinda cringe
Why tf would you buy havertz if you've got Ziyech please explain that to me.
Chelsea should sign a new left back, goalie and maybe a center back instead of Havertz
I don’t see people’s problem with Kepa. I think he just needs time. For a keeper he is still pretty young
I swear these guys can fully find an issue with everything havertz fits perfectly into chelsea if he comes he will end up playing a shadow striker role. Lampard is building a squad for pretty much how any team sets up which is the reality of how football is going
I assume Chelsea believe that Kanté will do the same job as Ndidi in order to allow Chillwell to continue the same job for them as he does at Leicester
Less than a season ago chelsea were all about the youth at their club? When they couldn't buy players!
Werner, Abraham, Mount, Ziyech and Pulisic can all fit into the first team squad for next season(if chelsea dont sign havertz) if Frank lampard uses the 4-1-2-3 formation
The back 4 is set with Chillwell possibly playing LB
Then CDM will be Kante
The Two Cm or CAM can be Ziyech and Mount
Then Forward three could be LW – Pulisic/Werner
RW – Werner/Pulisic
And CF – Abraham
They haven't signed Werner yet and Liepzig have said no fee has been agreed
Chelsea need to work on their defence they need a world class player like koulibaly for example.
Bolton had a CDM called Campos. As a kid I loved him because I saw him score from the halfway line on match of the day. Plus he had a lush head of hair
Chilwell is better than Emerson and Alonso at crossing and we need a LB that has quality crossing
Thank you for addressing that our defense is very underrated. The keeper is the problem
This guy at the 14 minute mark is completely wrong haha. Have they watched Chelsea this year? One of their weaknesses was definitely not putting the ball in the back of the net. Yes agreed, defensively they were weak and conceded too many but there were too many games that would have been won if we were more clinical. That’s why Werner fixes that
Just the defence that needs improving then Chelsea will be a contender
Tagliafico. Just. Get. Tagliafico. 20 million, it’s really not that hard, he’s much better than chilwell
Chelsea fans got all excited for Werner coming in, then he went and signed a contract extension
Why is baldy so much louder than the rest forever turning it up nd down ffs 😂
Shhhh. We still want the pl to think he’s good.80 mil lads. Get the check book out
Havertz yea sure pahahaahahah and we are signing Messi
One thing Chelsea does best is create teams for instant results. Mourinhos first stint, secont stibt, Contes rebuild, even sarri created a sort of play to win europa
Chelsea’s weakness is finishing. Werner solves that. Kepa we know is outstanding but at the moment is a shadow of last year. Its a matter of time before he either revives or flops completely. We have decent CBs who can do a decent job but are still finding their feet. Lb is the only thing left. Can be fixed with Telles or Taglafico, i rather have emerson than chillwell
This is so wild. When Chelsea spend 2 transfer windows signing no one; people say it's a problem. When they sign world-class players; people say it's a problem. They just can't win. Apparently Man City are allowed 4 world class wingers and 2 top strikers but Chelsea aren't. Never a positive word for Chelsea from these guys.
Portsmouth voted to continue the season do some research
Do you really think chelsea can push city and liverpool next year? I don't think so but it would be good if they can.