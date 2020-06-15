FPL TEAM SELECTION GAMEWEEK 30+ | FREE HIT ACTIVATED | FANTASY PREMIER LEAGUE TIPS 2019/20

The Team Selection series is back for the rest of the Fantasy Premier League 2019/20 Season. In this video I reveal what my Free Hit side is looking like as we approach the FPL Gameweek 30+ deadline.
Leno? But with 3 attackers from City? I can't understand the logic
Someone please explain me why is my free hit unavailable?
Flek and Abraham > Mount and Mcburnie
weird stuff Andy, not sure if this is the best approach to the dubbel game week 30+… but oh well, we'll see afterwards
I wont let me play my free hit??
Adam Smith or lascelles to start at the back with Trent and O'Connell?
Let me guess the bench: Button, Simpson, Guendousi, Reid
Hey guys!
Got a dilemma for my side which I’d like your help on!
So I’m planning on bench boosting this week and wildcarding next week. So while I’d like to make changes I also need to factor in team value.
Option 1: Auba and Targett
Option 2: jimenez and Trent
While option 1 I’m bringing in 2 DGW players, I lose 0.5 value if I bring Jimenez and Trent back in the following week. Also bear in mind I’ve already got Jota!
Would love to hear everyone’s opinion!
If your team is already decent then it’s in your interest to freehit? Is that the idea?
I’m backing my boys Auba, Martinelli and Mari
There's no perfect free hit team (even harder with BB). I've got El Ghazi which I don't really want and struggling with that one spot.
This is so dumb hahaha
How is this a free hit im confused I thought the transfers this week were permanent?
Q: Mount and Jimenez or Mahrez and Abraham (consequently missing out on ederson in goal)? What do you think guys? Abraham is more guaranteed to start compared to mount but mahrez ain't.
if you could have 4 sheffield united players would you triple up on sheffield united defenders?
Will you get 2 transfers after gw30?
What will your team look like after the free hit?
so would you get the team you did after using the unlimited transfers they gave us in gw31+ or would these changes be cancelled when you activate you the free hit?
Loving the Irish defense 🇮🇪 wi tierney start is he a option ?
Hi Andy…what would your advice be for folk with the free hit, bench boost and wildcard chips left? Would you still free hit first if you had the aforementioned chips available?
Does Free hit undo all transfers?
Isn't free hit unavailable because of the unlimited free transfers?
Get jota in or smthing
Wait, why did you use free hit when its unlimited free transfers already? Did you prepare you unlimited transfer team for after GW 30+ or what?
Mc Burnie or Sharp?
Why no liverpool's player?
Can someone tell me why he is using a free hit instead of just making the free transfers? We’re able to make unlimited free transfers before the deadline
Can you do a video that doesn't involve wildcard or bench boost
My team, although none of u probably asked
GK: Dean Henderson
Soyuncu, Trent, Doherty, lundstram
de bruyne, maddison, mane
Ings, rashford, jiminez
Bench: schmeicel, Adama, guendozi, simpson
How do you still have money in the bank
mousset or mcburns??
Hi! Is it possible to make unlimited transfers and then use freehit too?
So if I create a FH team now, will my team go back to my pre COVID19 team, or can I create a team with my unlimited transfer option going forward?
Can i use my unlimited transfers and the TC fot this week?
Can you play free hit and have unlimited transfers next game week ?
Can I have my free transfers and free hit on GW 30+ and have my new team on Gw 31+ ?
why use free hit when you have unlimited transfers?
