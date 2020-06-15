Join Our Channel Membership Just at Rs 29 –
Discord –
nstagram –
Facebook –
Twitter –
Tik Tok –
Disclaimer: – This Game In This Video Does Not Resemble To Real Life/World.
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the copyright act 1976, allowance is made for «fair use» for purposes such an criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, schoolship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non profit Educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
Disclaimer :
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for «fair use» for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
Contact for Business Inquiry – sumit007@socializer.media
source Echa un vistazo a nuestra variedad de camisetas de equipos de fútbol. Camisetas de entreno y partido de clubes nacionales y selecciones internacionales. equipacion de nigeria
41 thoughts on “Who Will Win? Semi Finals – Clash Premier League”
Hunter xHunter9 will win
Do all minnion and all rage spell challenge
Bharat clan jeetega
HunterXhunter9
Simit bhai meri id lock ho gaye hai please open karwa do mai tume 500 Rs tak de dunga please bhai
Th ll pe full healer stategy sumit bhai immpossible
Do we need to be th13 to participate in it?
Does anybody want to do a 50 v 50 trojan war in my clan! If u do leave and like and comment your tag 👍
Obiasly Bharat clan will win easyly
Cfgho99te c
Hio9
Goolxdy
Force clan wale noob hain sala ed attack kon karta hain th13 me
Bharat clan is gonna win
Bro thodi der to sushant bhai ke bare me bol dete its dissappoint me bro
Sab bekar attack tha….Isse to acha Bache log kel leta hai.
the bharat jitega bhai sarth lagalo
Bharat
Why don't u play pubg
Bhai Pune fighters Wala clan kab open hoga plz bata do
Ashraf biggest noobda😃😃😃
Apna bharat mahaan
Eric recommended ur challenge great work
Bhai kya iss saal th5 ka world championship hoga kya
Sumit bhai muje apne mein invite kr do bhai plz #POC9PYLQ2
Mujhe bhi participant karna hai bhai war me
The Bharat team win this Clan premium league
Bhaii maine bhii new youtube channel open kra hai coc k videos dal rha hu but soon other games like pubg and free-fire k bhii videos dalunga mujhe apke support ki zarurat hai bhaii log mere channel ko subscribe krdo aur video ko like krdo aur jitna ho sake utna mera channel share kro please😊
The bharat gi ta ga
Bhai hunterxhunter clan hi jitega
bhatar haarega
Yaha se 3 ungliyo se deploy kar diye hai miners….. 😂😂
BHARAT CLAN WILL WIN…….SURE!
Jo koi vi electro use karte hae wo lok nubra hae .they only knows to deploy troops
Last pe attack karne wala me hi tha.. .
Bharat x
Bhai muje toh aise attacks dekhkr dar lagta h😂😂
Asraf ka attack k time bahut funny tha
I am also Sumit and play COC
THE BHARAT CLAN WILL WIN THE TOURNAMENT
haters gona hate