Enjoy an in-depth recap of fourth-place Chelsea’s campaign so far as the Premier League prepares to return on June 17. #NBCSports #PremierLeague #Chelsea
» Subscribe to NBC Sports:
» Watch Live Sports on NBCSports.com:
» Get more Premier League news on NBC Sports:
Want more Premier League? Check out NBC Sports Gold:
NBC Sports Group serves sports fans 24/7 with premier live events, insightful studio shows, and compelling original programming. NBC Sports is an established leader in the sports media landscape with an unparalleled collection of sports properties that include the Olympics, NFL, Premier League, NHL, NASCAR, PGA TOUR, the Kentucky Derby, Tour de France, French Open, IndyCar and many more.
Subscribe to our channel for the latest sporting news and highlights!
The Premier League across NBC Sports Group launched in 2013 with their biggest and broadest programming commitment to-date in the United States. With live multi-platform coverage of all 380 games, analysis from best-in-class talent and extensive surrounding coverage all week long, NBC Sports Group has become the ultimate destination for new and existing Premier League fans.
The Premier League maintains strong and consistent reach across NBC, NBCSN, CNBC, and NBC Sports Group’s live streaming products, led by the biggest stars and most prestigious teams in the world.
Visit NBC Sports:
Find NBC Sports on Facebook:
Follow NBC Sports on Twitter:
Follow NBC Sports on Instagram:
Chelsea’s 2019-20 Premier League season so far | NBC Sports
source Venta de camisetas de fútbol nuevas, incluyendo Camisetas de futbol 2018 y equipaciones de futbol 2018. Camiseta del barcelona 2018, Atletico Madrid. futbol baratas
31 thoughts on “Chelsea's 2019-20 Premier League season so far | NBC Sports”
Chelsea my favorite club 💙💙💙
first
Like if Lampard would be a good coach for us💯
Ooooo
ARSENAL NEXT PLEASE
Up the Blues
Werner is cominggg
Considering the transfer ban, Lampard has done really well.
Been waiting fro this one
Come on Chelsea!!
i cant wait for the next time we play liverpool
I was waiting for this one.
This is the type of content we need
Better than most Netflix movies
That second United game made me want to break something. Maguire escaped a red, we had a goal disallowed by incompetent VAR operators, and once again, the woodwork did us no favors. Let's make sure we finish above those muppets.
All these positive commets are geat but come on chelsea fans. We havent won 2 games in a row since november and thats just not good enough. We can't keep making excuses about how its a young squad and lampards 1st season. We keep dominating and losing games. We have to be on point with this restart otherwise im afraid we wont make top 4.
Finalyyyyyy the video I’m waiting for
Title contenders nxt season fo sho
I wish we kept courtois instead of this joke of a goalkeeper
I don’t think there was a team in the league that got screwed by VAR more than we did
This was very well put together! I really hope to see Chelsea secure a top 4 spot! & Havertz is great but we need a center back like Napoli has…. come now
Can't wait for the PL to return! Let's go Chelsea
It's seem like it's individual talent save the blue I can't really it's lampard play book! But over time we will see if his coaching is good as ppl think..
I honestly enjoy these videos
Mighty mighty Chelsea…go Pulisic
Ziyesh and Werner are exactly what this team needed. More creativity and taking those chances. Perfect additions.
Who ever dis liked this is a cox
18:06 rip Willian
Uk what we need? Dean Henderson
Poor Willian 18:06
Watching the second Man U game pissed me off so much