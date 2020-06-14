Enjoy highlights of a nine-goal outburst at Goodison Park in 2014, when Diego Costa’s hat trick lifted Chelsea past Everton. #NBCSports #PremierLeague #Everton #Chelsea
Everton v. Chelsea | PREMIER LEAGUE CLASSIC MATCH | 8/30/14 | NBC Sports
14 thoughts on “Everton v. Chelsea | PREMIER LEAGUE CLASSIC MATCH | 8/30/14 | NBC Sports”
I remember this match fondly great times
Probably my favorite season tbh. All my favorites in this Chelsea squad. And this match is one of the most entertaining ever
Fabregas and costa were the best signings
Drury is such a great commentator until he decides to become a poet and say some cringe alliteration that he has written down on the paper in front of him
11:15 is the most Lukaku thing I’ve ever seen
costa only scored 2 goals…
This Chelsea team was sick man
Costa was so lethal man…
Why would you not start Eto'o
diego costa only scored 2 i think…. great game tho
Why does it say Costa got a hat trick in this game in the description. He got a brace
And this is why we all hate costa
My favorite season as a Chelsea fan
Another Roberto Martinez defensive masterclass. Don't miss those days.