On this day Diego Costa signed for Chelsea. Take a look back at every one of his goals from the 2016/17 Premier League winning season.
ABOUT CHELSEA FOOTBALL CLUB
Founded in 1905, Chelsea Football Club has a rich history, with its many successes including 5 Premier League titles, 8 FA Cups and 1 Champions League, secured on a memorable night in 2012. Famous former Blues include Peter Osgood, Gianfranco Zola, Dennis Wise, John Terry, Didier Drogba & Eden Hazard.
32 thoughts on “Diego Costa | All 20 Goals | 2016/17 Premier League Winning Season”
And we replace costa and matic with morata and bakayoko ffs
Diego Costa = 3 seasons 2 PLs
Harry Kanealty = 9 seasons 0 PLs
Then conte pretended he doesn't exist… Hypocrisy at its best
Goalkeeper & full back auto game over
I miss him so much, he was our elephant man 🙁
Costa> Anybody
Costa was a real monster.. he should come back again
Man ,half the goals he created for himself.Out of nothing,just an absolute menace. Loved him over hazard when he played for us. Was heartbroken when he left,one thing i hate conte for
Diego is Killer striker ………..from fan of Arsenal…….with respect of the other strikers and Chelsea fan
never forgive conte :@
The beast, the scorer. Perfect striker
Costa – Fabregas what a combination. It's a pity Spain 🇪🇸 never utilized it..
Actually diego costa could be like drogba.. unfortunately chelsea let him go
The only striker we had close to Drogba. I miss Diego for real
My favorite diego costa
Werner will legen of Chelsea FC soon
Costa badass
Everyone single time I get to watch Diego Costa, the more hate 😡 Antonio Conte
Still do not get how they let him go to another club
Diego ain’t that good whereas Harry kane is the best striker and would fit into any team in the world
Jorginho don't play long passes like fabregas
Love and miss this geezer!
Preman stamford bridge
Everyone very miss that guys!
he is just the kind of striker that chelsea misses
Wish we kept him what a player
Miss his presence in the team. Tammy needs to learn how to bully defenders like Drogba and Costa did.
Governor 🔥🔥🔥🔥
Could've been our legend. Miss how he always able to creates something out of nothing. Just feed the beast.
The best Chelsea's striker after Didier Drogba left Chelsea. I hope timo Werner can show his best performance like at RB Leipzig…
