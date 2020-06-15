Predicting how the Premier League table will finish! Do you agree?
27 thoughts on “PREDICTING HOW THE PREMIER LEAGUE TABLE WILL FINISH | WILL ASTON VILLA STAY UP?”
What we thinking then everyone? We staying up? 👀👀👀
I'm feeling cautiously optimistic about the rest of our season, we were really struggling before the break, hopefully we're going to come back stronger and some time away will have done the boys good
He literally underestimate man United
Man said 1-1 lol no chance
Be more positive mate
WEVE GOT MCGINN
my prediction say villa will stay up
If villa survive, instead of just shaving your head, you’ve gotta full on bic bald it, super smooth skin head, cus that’s how close it’s gonna be between staying up and relegation
love how optimistic u are but don’t be daft😂😂
Are u gonna video a reaction for villa today
Did watford dirty in this video
Villa worst team in league 20th for me we’re shocking
No bc villa are shit #PUSB
Saving this video to watch later and gonna come back just to comment what really happened with villa you are going back to championship mate live i your pity world🤣🤣🤣.
I saw the nonce where ?
hi guys how you doing just wishing the players all the best for tonight come on the villa boys you can do it we should win 3 0 I'm behinde the lads all the way I can't wait to come to villa park again when this virias is over I've missed coming down villa park up the villa come on super jack carol
your the only guy on youtube i’ve seen saying we’re going doen – classic saying we’re gonna pick up 5 points from the final 9 games when we arguably have the easiest run in, i feel like it’s only cos u don’t think we “deserve it” – watford fan
Did he predict Leicester to beat United 2-0 on the last day villa fans
My prediction using that table is as follows
1.Liverpool(109)
2.Man City(81)
3.Leicester(73)
4.Man U(72)
5.Chelsea(70)
6.Wolves(63)
7.Spurs(58)
8.Sheffield(57)
9.Arsenal(49)
10.Southampton(48)
11.Crystal Palace(47)
12.Burnley(44) GD-13
13.Newcastle(44)GD-24
14.Watford(41)
15.Everton(38)
16.Villa(35)
17.Brighton(32)
18.Bournemouth(30)
19.West Ham(29)
20.Norwich(29)
Liverpool is my club… so those numbers might be a little bias but after losing last season because Vincent Flipping Kompany of all people nailed a 40 yard blast we deserve it.
U think ur staying up
UTV
Never under estimate Norwich
Stop talking shit villa going diwn
Norwich down that's all I want
Think these predictions were more hope than think, predict with your head not your heart
UTV
Way too generous