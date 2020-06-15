PREDICTING HOW THE PREMIER LEAGUE TABLE WILL FINISH | WILL ASTON VILLA STAY UP?

Posted on by Villa On Tour



Predicting how the Premier League table will finish! Do you agree?

The website I used:

Luke 1977 (Use ‘MAX20’ for 20% off!):

Socials:

TWITTER:
INSTAGRAM:
EMAIL: mjestokes@hotmail.co.uk

UTV

source Camisetas de futbol , NBA y NFL baratas de la mejor calidad y de los mejores equipos y selecciones del mundo de Hombre,Mujer y Niños. camiseta portugal 2018

27 thoughts on “PREDICTING HOW THE PREMIER LEAGUE TABLE WILL FINISH | WILL ASTON VILLA STAY UP?

  2. I'm feeling cautiously optimistic about the rest of our season, we were really struggling before the break, hopefully we're going to come back stronger and some time away will have done the boys good

    Responder

  16. hi guys how you doing just wishing the players all the best for tonight come on the villa boys you can do it we should win 3 0 I'm behinde the lads all the way I can't wait to come to villa park again when this virias is over I've missed coming down villa park up the villa come on super jack carol

    Responder

  17. your the only guy on youtube i’ve seen saying we’re going doen – classic saying we’re gonna pick up 5 points from the final 9 games when we arguably have the easiest run in, i feel like it’s only cos u don’t think we “deserve it” – watford fan

    Responder

  19. My prediction using that table is as follows
    1.Liverpool(109)
    2.Man City(81)
    3.Leicester(73)
    4.Man U(72)
    5.Chelsea(70)
    6.Wolves(63)
    7.Spurs(58)
    8.Sheffield(57)
    9.Arsenal(49)
    10.Southampton(48)
    11.Crystal Palace(47)
    12.Burnley(44) GD-13
    13.Newcastle(44)GD-24
    14.Watford(41)
    15.Everton(38)
    16.Villa(35)
    17.Brighton(32)
    18.Bournemouth(30)
    19.West Ham(29)
    20.Norwich(29)
    Liverpool is my club… so those numbers might be a little bias but after losing last season because Vincent Flipping Kompany of all people nailed a 40 yard blast we deserve it.

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *