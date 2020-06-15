After a 2 week break we are back discussing all things football on the greatest football analysis show.
The premier league is back this week and starts with some bangers as City play Arsenal & Wolves and Adama Traores cheeks take on West Ham.
Son Returns from war to take on Spurs in another tasty upcoming battle !
We give our predictions and we wanna hear yours ! Best answers get a can of fresh air from Klopp’s Back Garden!
Marcus Rashford is doing some great charity work and Phillips Coutinho is going back to Liverpool it seems…but should the club take him back??
Leave your comments throughout the week and see you guys Thursday!!
44 thoughts on “Premier League Predictions, Marcus Rashford Is A Hero & Coutinho Back To Liverpool?”
marcus rashford has to be one of the most genuinely nice people in the world. top man
Rashford actually a legend 👏🏼👏🏼 👑
"Gonna get a bit of stick for this" points a stick
picture this, a young joe watching po & vuj way back in 2012, fast forward 2018, older joe works with po & vuj, running to the station when po misses his train and watching him sweet talk the virgin train lady, vuj buying the liverpool jumper off his back and wearing it in vid with waka flocka, then 2020 not left the house in millennia, watching the boys spread their wisdom once again. much love
What are your thoughts on the gang war between the Chechens and Algerians in Dijon in France right now? You know benzema would have been on smoke if he wasn’t a footballer
On the next show can you lot please do the transfers transfers rumours rumours song next week? For the dons that finesse it in Sweden
Two men who can’t dress but then again there’s no rules
Was gonna have a heart attack then man like dog came and then dog attack at the end, Amazing. Just vibes.
And Rashford is an absolute legend. Really mature and humble
Yo you cant just cut like that. What happened to the Dog?
Seeing these two together again gives me comfort during lockdown. Have a nice lads + comment lads
Poet never backs Arsenal he backs spurs over arsenal it’s mad
Rashford regardless of what he does on the pitch for the rest of his career has cemented himself as a legend. Showing the big change footballers can make
Air Jeruselams 🤣🤣🤣🤣
Rashford is also back for the spurs game
Can we get that dog clip
Poet doing black face
Finger blast the algorithm
love is the most valuable thing on this planet. no hate. more building. take care everyone 🤞🏽
the little cheeky shoutout to infinite waters made me happy. vuj is never not having a nice breathing in the good ass prana
Sir marcus rashford has a helluva ring to it. The people’s knight.
Some say that the asteroid, that was supposed to hit Earth on April 29, has made a u-turn after getting news of the PL restart.
Guendouzi at Etihell doing his best yaya toure impression. What a talent.
51' Manchester City 2 Arsenal 0 Commenting after luiz is sent off what a fucking clown. Man city have won the TV is off might just go to bed right now
David Luiz wanted to social distance too much a wanted to hold a red card
2 injuries in the first 25 minutes Luiz 1 of the substitutes only played 25 minutes made both City’s goals and got send off and Arsenal lose 3-0. Sterling has scored in 2020 Arsenal are finally beaten in 2020 we go again in 3 days #COYG
Arsenal had Wenger out, now they'll have Luiz out 😂😂
RASHFORD – credit to himself his City & Club. Shown himself to be a compassionate honest young lad, as a City season ticket holder, I cant praise him enough
VUJ CHUBBY BROWN – let himself and the channel down by reverting to old, unfunny, tired jokes that are not only baseless but show about as much originality as the fat old comic tellin Racist jokes for cheap laughs…Embarrassing Vuj
Kevin de buryne scored both times we played arsenal and assisted and yet before both games arsenal fans thought they had a chance but this time they stole arteta and that left are centre back in hospital with no back #norules
“Lookin’ nasty and then they just takeover, whaaaaa”
If the year 2020 was a centre back it would be David Luiz
The matrix glitched that there is no longer a matrix…
Why doesn’t Poet follow Arsenal on insta
Poet moved with the quickness when that dog came
Poet chats with so much passion man 🤣. My guy called talk a lactose and tolerant yout into downing a pint of milk
You should call this series Covid 90
The tree giving Poet and Vuj a (shade) hug like Klopp gives a comforting hug to his players, a wrexham fan here listening to football related topics
Respect to Rashford he cares more than the government, some MP's think he is called Daniel Rashford
The Welsh Rapidondo (Matondo)
My have a nice merch finally made it to America the drip levels are insane #haveanice
Best footy show. bar none
Shoutout u man! Im only 1 minute in and i already have the biggest smile on my face! Keep doing what you're doing
“Go where u can grow” Bmt 👊🏾