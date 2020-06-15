Premier League Predictions, Marcus Rashford Is A Hero & Coutinho Back To Liverpool?

After a 2 week break we are back discussing all things football on the greatest football analysis show.

The premier league is back this week and starts with some bangers as City play Arsenal & Wolves and Adama Traores cheeks take on West Ham.

Son Returns from war to take on Spurs in another tasty upcoming battle !

We give our predictions and we wanna hear yours ! Best answers get a can of fresh air from Klopp’s Back Garden!

Marcus Rashford is doing some great charity work and Phillips Coutinho is going back to Liverpool it seems…but should the club take him back??

Leave your comments throughout the week and see you guys Thursday!!

44 thoughts on “Premier League Predictions, Marcus Rashford Is A Hero & Coutinho Back To Liverpool?

  4. picture this, a young joe watching po & vuj way back in 2012, fast forward 2018, older joe works with po & vuj, running to the station when po misses his train and watching him sweet talk the virgin train lady, vuj buying the liverpool jumper off his back and wearing it in vid with waka flocka, then 2020 not left the house in millennia, watching the boys spread their wisdom once again. much love

  5. What are your thoughts on the gang war between the Chechens and Algerians in Dijon in France right now? You know benzema would have been on smoke if he wasn’t a footballer

  29. RASHFORD – credit to himself his City & Club. Shown himself to be a compassionate honest young lad, as a City season ticket holder, I cant praise him enough

    VUJ CHUBBY BROWN – let himself and the channel down by reverting to old, unfunny, tired jokes that are not only baseless but show about as much originality as the fat old comic tellin Racist jokes for cheap laughs…Embarrassing Vuj

  30. Kevin de buryne scored both times we played arsenal and assisted and yet before both games arsenal fans thought they had a chance but this time they stole arteta and that left are centre back in hospital with no back #norules

