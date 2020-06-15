Premier League Predictions, Marcus Rashford Is A Hero & Coutinho Back To Liverpool?





After a 2 week break we are back discussing all things football on the greatest football analysis show.

The premier league is back this week and starts with some bangers as City play Arsenal & Wolves and Adama Traores cheeks take on West Ham.

Son Returns from war to take on Spurs in another tasty upcoming battle !

We give our predictions and we wanna hear yours ! Best answers get a can of fresh air from Klopp’s Back Garden!

Marcus Rashford is doing some great charity work and Phillips Coutinho is going back to Liverpool it seems…but should the club take him back??

Leave your comments throughout the week and see you guys Thursday!!



