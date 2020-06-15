Joe is joined by Andy and Az to discuss Gameweek 30+ as we build our Fantasy Premier League teams ahead of the Double Gameweek.
32 thoughts on “FREE HIT AND BENCH BOOST DRAFTS | SCOUTCAST #333 | Fantasy Premier League Tips 19/20”
Joe – ‘once Pepe is gone it’s perfume’ – Joe’s quote of the season 🤣👏🏻
When is the podcast going up
Hahahahaha Pepe will never be the same after this podcast.
25:00 i feel the same with Ozil in my team, not sure what to do lol.
One thing out of this i dont get. Near the start you priased auba for getting goals without that many chances. An hour later saying sterling has had a high expected goal involvement so should be in the team but not got many points recently.
thoughts on calvert-lewin long term??? and DCL vs Jota?
When AZ mentioned Jay, what’s happened to Jay Egersdorff? Hope he’s well he had great videos and opinions but hasn’t uploaded this year on FPL
Note to later self: don’t overthink it
Wouldn't be so sure about mount. RLC is back
Great video guys – I feel people may be overlooking Liverpool assets given that they could potentially win the title in a derby against Everton which is huge. Also with mane and Salah going for the golden boot I feel they will continue to play
Missed this a lot, welcome back! 👏
Lads yous are letting the double week curse get to your heads again.
Listen back to how underwhelmed you's are by the double players.
Grealish, aguero , de byryne and 3 shef utds are must haves and after that single gameweek players are on a par with other options.
Sterling , mahrez , Jesus aren't double gameweekers when they're gonna play 100 mins or so. Aguero gets the exception cause he's aguero although will likely be same amount of mins.
Auba is the one who could punish but if you take city as being the bonus fixture that's not massively more appealing than Salah or Mane going for the title especially when Nkeitah is only 4.4
Thanks for ruining my Bellerin smokey
I dont understand everyone going for Leno!
My oh my did I miss the 'Haalloo and welcome back to the scoutcast.'
Hi Scoutcast, you forgot to mention about Loftus-Cheek and Gilmour. They're also in consideration for team selection which would make Mason Mount a rotation risk.
Brilliant episode!
Thanks. Really helpful 🙂
Why is this guy pronouncing Jesus incorrectly. It’s so pretentious
pen clicking! Stop!
If not sure how to pronounce Nketiah – Marlo Stanfield.
I am not quite understanding what lead people to have Sterling this week. Based on last year performance ? Mahrez, Bilva, Dilva, Sane and Jesus are all better picks to me
Liverpool scored 5 goals on the way in against Everton. I am happy to keep Mane.
Can anyone confirm if Brighton FC have had any friendlies? Internet says no from a quick google…
The trick to Fpl, is to actually not over analyze. Go with your gut.
Hope for the best.
When you start "trying" in Fpl, you become blind to the easy decisions…
Any suggestions for my FH team are very welcome!
Henderson, (Martin)
Stevens, Lundstram, Doherty, (Ngakia, Simpson)
Mané, Mahrez, KDB, Grealish (Saka)
Auba, Aguero, Nketiah
Anyon advise how to [play bench boost, cant find it XD
Everyone's ignoring us without WC or FH left…
According to a very reliable source on Reddit, Fleck will not be starting. Lundstram will be starting.
did Az pronounce a single player's name correctly in this video? impressive
AZ is clueless on Eddie lol Championship player hahahahaha the boy will be leading Arsenal next season
Absoloutely love these video's guys up there with the very best out there i think congrats on making such a top channel! Simple, to the point and intelligent content and good reasonings and easy to listen to + good graphics. My FH team is below, I'm pretty happy with it but regretting Samatta and Auba
, any thoughts? Current OR is 110k but i aim to break top 100k.
Ederson
TAA
Basham
Lundstrum
Doherty
Mane
KDB (c)
Grealish
Aguero
Samatta
Auba
Bench:
Martin
Lacelles
Douglas Luiz
Guendooozie
Any thoughts and learnings for next time regarding Samatta and Auba mistakes? Suppose it was unlucky Samatta didn't start as he'd started the prev 5 but he looked poor when he came on so don't think he'll start the 2nd game and also Auba played 90 vs @t so surely will be benched for brighton so bit of a nightmate really, I would've gone Tammy/Jiminez & Vardy instead who could punish me. How do you guys make decisions like this on a regular basis to land you the top finishes, I thought Auba could nick a goal vs @t but Arsenal were rubbish as usual and Villa fighting for lives and their only striker i thought would play 120mins across 2 games so could nick a goal as they need to win games but alas it seems i was wrong. I'm happy with the rest of the FH team but a bit annoyed with the Auba and Samatta 'mistakes'.
The team i'm reverting to is extremely similar to yours as well:
Henderson/Mccarthy
TAA
VVD
Doherty
Egan
Salah
Fernandes
KDB
Vardy
Jiminez
DCL
Subs:
Mccarthy
Lacelles
Douglas Luiz
Canetwell
My plan now is to bring in Pope or De Gea probably for Mccarthy as i still have bench boost left and both of these guys have good fix until end of season, then i'm not sure how i can/should move funds around to improve Douglas Luiz and or Cantwell to eventually use bench boost, any thoughts on how you'd do this?
Many thanks in advance 🙂
Sadly the 23 point average tells me people have lost a bit of interest. I still don't understand why head to head leagues were cancelled. That's 6000 people uninterested. Why?