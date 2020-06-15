FREE HIT AND BENCH BOOST DRAFTS | SCOUTCAST #333 | Fantasy Premier League Tips 19/20

Joe is joined by Andy and Az to discuss Gameweek 30+ as we build our Fantasy Premier League teams ahead of the Double Gameweek.

32 thoughts on “FREE HIT AND BENCH BOOST DRAFTS | SCOUTCAST #333 | Fantasy Premier League Tips 19/20

  5. One thing out of this i dont get. Near the start you priased auba for getting goals without that many chances. An hour later saying sterling has had a high expected goal involvement so should be in the team but not got many points recently.

  10. Great video guys – I feel people may be overlooking Liverpool assets given that they could potentially win the title in a derby against Everton which is huge. Also with mane and Salah going for the golden boot I feel they will continue to play

  12. Tom

    Lads yous are letting the double week curse get to your heads again.
    Listen back to how underwhelmed you's are by the double players.
    Grealish, aguero , de byryne and 3 shef utds are must haves and after that single gameweek players are on a par with other options.
    Sterling , mahrez , Jesus aren't double gameweekers when they're gonna play 100 mins or so. Aguero gets the exception cause he's aguero although will likely be same amount of mins.
    Auba is the one who could punish but if you take city as being the bonus fixture that's not massively more appealing than Salah or Mane going for the title especially when Nkeitah is only 4.4

  31. Absoloutely love these video's guys up there with the very best out there i think congrats on making such a top channel! Simple, to the point and intelligent content and good reasonings and easy to listen to + good graphics. My FH team is below, I'm pretty happy with it but regretting Samatta and Auba
    , any thoughts? Current OR is 110k but i aim to break top 100k.
    Ederson
    TAA
    Basham
    Lundstrum
    Doherty
    Mane
    KDB (c)
    Grealish
    Aguero
    Samatta
    Auba
    Bench:
    Martin
    Lacelles
    Douglas Luiz
    Guendooozie
    Any thoughts and learnings for next time regarding Samatta and Auba mistakes? Suppose it was unlucky Samatta didn't start as he'd started the prev 5 but he looked poor when he came on so don't think he'll start the 2nd game and also Auba played 90 vs @t so surely will be benched for brighton so bit of a nightmate really, I would've gone Tammy/Jiminez & Vardy instead who could punish me. How do you guys make decisions like this on a regular basis to land you the top finishes, I thought Auba could nick a goal vs @t but Arsenal were rubbish as usual and Villa fighting for lives and their only striker i thought would play 120mins across 2 games so could nick a goal as they need to win games but alas it seems i was wrong. I'm happy with the rest of the FH team but a bit annoyed with the Auba and Samatta 'mistakes'.
    The team i'm reverting to is extremely similar to yours as well:
    Henderson/Mccarthy
    TAA
    VVD
    Doherty
    Egan
    Salah
    Fernandes
    KDB
    Vardy
    Jiminez
    DCL
    Subs:
    Mccarthy
    Lacelles
    Douglas Luiz
    Canetwell
    My plan now is to bring in Pope or De Gea probably for Mccarthy as i still have bench boost left and both of these guys have good fix until end of season, then i'm not sure how i can/should move funds around to improve Douglas Luiz and or Cantwell to eventually use bench boost, any thoughts on how you'd do this?
    Many thanks in advance 🙂

  32. Sadly the 23 point average tells me people have lost a bit of interest. I still don't understand why head to head leagues were cancelled. That's 6000 people uninterested. Why?

