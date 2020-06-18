



The Premier League Returns | Footy Show Daily

The Premier League returned to action last night with Manchester City beating Arsenal 3-0, in a game that saw Arsenal’s David Luiz sent off. Goals from Raheem Sterling, Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden sealed the victory for Pep Guardiola’s side.

In the other game there was VAR controversy as Sheffield United had a legitimate goal not given in their 0-0 draw at Aston Villa. The goalline technology did not work and referee Michael Oliver was unsighted as Villa goalkeeper Nyland carried the ball over his line.

Chelsea have today confirmed the signing of Timo Werner for €50m from RB Leipzig.

GET EXCLUSIVE VIDEOS:

TOFFEE TV STORE:

You Can Find us HERE:

YouTube:

Podcast:

Twitter:

Instagram:

Facebook:

Website:

#UCL #CHELSEA #PREMIERLEAGUE

Presenters: Peter McPartland & Barry Cass

Video Editing: Billy Minshall

Graphics By @JoeDoesDesigns



source Fútbol Factory tienda online especializada ofrecemos los Camisetas baratas,comprar uniformes replicas camiseta de futbol,camiseta futbol 2019-20 en españa. camiseta manchester united 2018