The Premier League Returns | Footy Show Daily
The Premier League returned to action last night with Manchester City beating Arsenal 3-0, in a game that saw Arsenal’s David Luiz sent off. Goals from Raheem Sterling, Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden sealed the victory for Pep Guardiola’s side.
In the other game there was VAR controversy as Sheffield United had a legitimate goal not given in their 0-0 draw at Aston Villa. The goalline technology did not work and referee Michael Oliver was unsighted as Villa goalkeeper Nyland carried the ball over his line.
Chelsea have today confirmed the signing of Timo Werner for €50m from RB Leipzig.
Presenters: Peter McPartland & Barry Cass
Video Editing: Billy Minshall
Graphics By @JoeDoesDesigns
13 thoughts on “The Premier League Returns | Footy Show Daily”
Isn’t it the officials job to make sure that the technology is working before the game
Was it switched on 7cameras didn't pick it up feel sorry for sheff if they miss on Europe
My cynicism is yelling var only works when they need to intervene for the benefit of the favoured sons .
It's amazing how much that city result last night has changed my outlook. I know Liverpool are going to win the league, and they deserve to, no doubt or argument about it, but now they can't win it at Goodison and that is definitely great news for us, nobody wants to see their rivals win a title in their stadium. The commentary is already going to be the usual Liverpool wankfest from Sky but thankfully now we won't have to suffer some horrific video montage and all the other crap.🤮🤮🤮🤮
There was no way to forsee that a goalkeeper, a defender or a goal post would be in the way. I mean how often are any of those things near to a goal?
If everyone could clearly see on tv that it crossed the line surely the simplest solution would have been to view it on the touchline monitor? Why will the premier league not allow referees to use it ffs?
I think Mason Holgate would do a great job for us in a defensive midfield position
I reckon they forgot how to use the technology or forgot to turn it on 😂
Why didn't Villa do the honourable thing? They all knew after half time that it was a goal. They could have let Sheff United to walk the ball in at the second half kick off.
Villa had a similar situation last season against Leeds and Leeds let them score and Villa manager said Leeds did the honourable thing.
Happy to accept the goal but won't do it in return.
This massively effects the game. We all knew straight away it was a goal. VAR would have seen the goal and should communicate that to the ref.
I agree with you Baz, Ino people won’t agree but I always liked Oliver as a referee and i feel a little bit for him because he’s used to it buzzing if it crosses and he wouldn’t second guess that. The man isn’t in a goal line view to give a proper decision so it’s on someone else to overturn that call. They kinda threw him under the bus there
Any money on it that Sheffield don’t qualify for champions league now because of that. Because the premier league and the FA can’t justify letting them compete when people wouldn’t watch them and they wouldn’t benefit from that, the league is blatantly corrupt, look at the City penalty, Walcotts didn’t have enough contact IT HAD MORE CONTACT THAT MAHREZ’S and Luiz got sent off too, not a sending off.
I think, the watch battery was dead, or the technical sensor system, in the frame of the goal net…failed. Because it was off or broke. This could have slipped through the cracks of the first match, after a restart. Perhaps, the people in charge of checking and initiating Hawkeye…got furloughed, as non essential staff not required, to the function of the match. Now, the task will be allocated to staff specifically, who are present and can be held accountable. So you can let the league off the hook, grudgingly…and excuse the oversight/error…as an adjustment period, to an unprecedented reality, where football is a changed product in a unfamiliar environment. BUT, this is not acceptable, for supporters of SUFC…and totally intolerable, from the disastrous VAR system and its incompetent officials. The Bureaucrats who have implemented VAR, are bumbling idiots…the officials refereeing the match on behalf of the VAR system, are either corrupt or incompetent… probably both. If the police and judges are compromised and unable/unwilling to implement the task they are assigned! They need to be replaced! Hawkeye, has been flawless, since it’s initial implementation. So it can be excused for a single, isolated error (especially, if it was a technical fault caused by human oversight) unless you support SUFC…VAR…has no excuse or justification, whatsoever! It has been a monumental fuck up, since inception. There has been zero signs, of even marginal improvement, in VAR performance, during the span of the season. Even 3 months off…did nothing to repair the Abysmal dysfunctions in the VAR operation. As evidenced in the opening fixture. If these fools were capable of fixing VAR, we would see, at least some sign of progress. Only new personnel, can attempt it now. Fresh perspective, strategy and logistics are desperately required. Or it is better to relegate VAR to the same grave of failed attempts…in which the transfer window closing before the season starts, now resides.