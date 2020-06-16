SPURS VS MAN UTD | PREDICTED XI | PREMIER LEAGUE RETURNS!

Manchester United face Spurs as the Premier League returns this Friday, so who will Ole Gunnar Solskjaer choose in his first Man United Starting XI in 3 months to face Jose Mourinho’s side? Sam runs through his predicted Man Utd XI and explains why he thinks Solskjaer will choose this team on Friday.

49 thoughts on "SPURS VS MAN UTD | PREDICTED XI | PREMIER LEAGUE RETURNS!

  1. Football is back on Friday. Who will start against Spurs? Think we will see Bruno x Pogba from the start? Comment with your predicted starting XI for the Spurs video…oh, and drop a god damn like on the video. United are back!

  10. Your line up looks pretty good but I think Fred will start above Matic. Like you have all said, his improved movement, and I really think his true fight for starting right now. Matic has looked a bit lazy to me. But with all this recovery time we shall see. GGMU!

  16. Candidly Baily is out of the xi fred ahead of matic lindelof starts for me fernandes on the right pogba gets an advanced role in the hole behind the striker rashford martial complete the xi
    So for me it’s degea,Shaw,wanbissaka,maguire,lindelof,Fred,mctomminay,pogba,rashford,martial,and Bruno fernandez

  19. Like Bailly but he may give out penalties or even get red card. He doesn't use his brain together with his body well, he play like street soccer player throws himself and endanger other players. LINDELOFF on the other note is too soft and all strikers bully him, he need to be strong to defend and nonsense like maguire, everyone else look sharp and ready

  33. Lindelof should be there , he’s calmer and reads the game better than bailly, Eric bailly’s been out for so long I don’t think oles gonna play him in such an important game

  45. Lee

    I like this:
    De Gea
    AWB – Bailly – Maguire – Shaw
    McTominay
    James – Fernandes – Pogba – Rashford

    Martial
    Swap Fred with McTominay if needed but McTominay would be a better holding midfielder in front of defense.
    Get Sancho right wing and we are laughing as well, James would be a great sub for Sancho

  49. Retrospecting over the entirety of the season until now, Fred is that one player we can't drop from the starting lineup. I don't see anyone starting over Fred in that team unless, god forbid, something undesirable happens. Any unbiased fan who has been watching United this season will one hundred balk over the idea of starting McTominay over Fred. He is undoubtedly a serious contender for United's player of the season this term. Please put some respect on Fred's name.
    Also, as of yet, McTominay is nowhere near as good as Fred. The order of precedence for the CDM role as of now is Fred, Matic, and then McTominay. Matic on form as a pure DM is still much better than McTominay, who is of course young and has a lot to learn. Besides, McTominay considers himself as more of a box-to-box midfielder. However, with the likes of players such as Bruno and Pogba as the other options in the middle of the park, I don't really see him being offered the box-to-box or the more advanced midfield role either. So, where does he fit in against Spurs? Only as an energetic player who can come off the bench, in maybe the final quarter of the game, and bring some physicality or extra cover. In fact, if it weren't for the sheer number of games United are to play over the next month, there is no way he'd be in contention to start any of the remaining games. The kid has the potential to be a good midfielder, and given our midfield option at the beginning of the season, even seemed destined to seal his position as our starting midfielder for at least this season; but, let's face the fact – McTominay got unlucky with his injury and after that Matic had his chance and take it he did with both hands.

