SPURS VS MAN UTD | PREDICTED XI | PREMIER LEAGUE RETURNS!





Manchester United face Spurs as the Premier League returns this Friday, so who will Ole Gunnar Solskjaer choose in his first Man United Starting XI in 3 months to face Jose Mourinho’s side? Sam runs through his predicted Man Utd XI and explains why he thinks Solskjaer will choose this team on Friday.

