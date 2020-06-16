Manchester United face Spurs as the Premier League returns this Friday, so who will Ole Gunnar Solskjaer choose in his first Man United Starting XI in 3 months to face Jose Mourinho’s side? Sam runs through his predicted Man Utd XI and explains why he thinks Solskjaer will choose this team on Friday.
49 thoughts on “SPURS VS MAN UTD | PREDICTED XI | PREMIER LEAGUE RETURNS!”
Football is back on Friday. Who will start against Spurs? Think we will see Bruno x Pogba from the start? Comment with your predicted starting XI for the Spurs video…oh, and drop a god damn like on the video. United are back!
Make noise, the club should sign Jason Sancho. Chelsea is getting deals done while we are not getting serious
Fred in matic out.
Fred starts, he’s been our best midfielder all season!
Bruno plays where u lineup James and pogba plays as no 10 behind choose two between matic Fred Scotty…we have to play both pogba n Bruno forward to unlock defences
This lineup is the best against Tottenham. I just hope Ole will set such team.
De Gea
Bailly Maguire Shaw
AWB McTominay Pogba Williams
Fernandes
Martial Rashford
My preferred lineup for this one
replace James with Diego Dalot (is very speedy, better defensively and better crosses into the box). Matic or Fred…?
I think Fred will play with Matic or Scott. Fred is important as he clicks really well with Bruno.
Your line up looks pretty good but I think Fred will start above Matic. Like you have all said, his improved movement, and I really think his true fight for starting right now. Matic has looked a bit lazy to me. But with all this recovery time we shall see. GGMU!
It is great to finally have a selection headache!
when you left Fred out I judged that you are a man united enemy
That's a good squad. Let's hope for the best
I'm still baffled that we have Romero as our backup. We have a good squad
Dea Gea
Bailly
Maguire
Wan bissaka
Shaw
Pogba
Fred
Fernandes
Rashford
Martial
James
Candidly Baily is out of the xi fred ahead of matic lindelof starts for me fernandes on the right pogba gets an advanced role in the hole behind the striker rashford martial complete the xi
So for me it’s degea,Shaw,wanbissaka,maguire,lindelof,Fred,mctomminay,pogba,rashford,martial,and Bruno fernandez
Son will be in trouble either side he'll be pocketed by spider or lube
You just bum off the pogba show pal, he plays like a statue, Fred mctom and Bruno should start
Like Bailly but he may give out penalties or even get red card. He doesn't use his brain together with his body well, he play like street soccer player throws himself and endanger other players. LINDELOFF on the other note is too soft and all strikers bully him, he need to be strong to defend and nonsense like maguire, everyone else look sharp and ready
De Gea, WanBissaka, Lindëlof, McGuire, Fred, McTominay, Rashford, Pogba, Bruno, James, Martial
Manchester United are definitely going to win that one
You can't start start rashford and no pogba hahaha. Rashford recovered after pogba.
so Rashford gets straight back in, but not pogba? lol i cannot wait for all the french men to leave… i'm tired.
Matic is not needed in this game becoz he is tooo slow
Good video
I think Fred will start
Bruno n Pogba and Matic
That midfield is madness matic and mctominay dont play balls forward…. thats a stupid choice in my eyes especially if you tryingbto go forward quickly
Lovely man u team. Fernandes and pogba should play together. Their all dangerous, they all can score at any point in time.
I think we use Fred In replacement of matic , he has been the pillar of the mid field all this while and he plays well
Remember my comment 1-4 for united
Lindelof should be there , he’s calmer and reads the game better than bailly, Eric bailly’s been out for so long I don’t think oles gonna play him in such an important game
do we have to worry about Chelsea getting Timo Werner, Ziyech and Pulisic on the form?
Why should we play 2 cdm's against Mourinho? like he doesn't even counter attack man he just parks the bus, if this is the line-up its gonna be a boring game boys.
My predicted line up:
De gea
Awb Maguire. Lindelof. Shaw
Mcsauce. Pogba
James. Fernandes. Rashford
Martial
A thriller to watch
I hope to god you’re wrong and that isn’t the team chosen! If it is, it’ll be 2-0!
Fred over McTominay
James mctominay down bro when making analysis hide your nationalism small because fred and pogba are better than the two, james doesn't produce much assists
i think 4 2 3 1 will be employed and may change depending on how the game goes…. on the personnel, I had Fred in place of McTomnay
Matic would be good, he can play the first half than sub him off for fred or pogba
I prefer playing Dan James in Fergie time, When everyone is tired the boys speed is too much handle.
Why man united should buy a player
I like this:
De Gea
AWB – Bailly – Maguire – Shaw
McTominay
James – Fernandes – Pogba – Rashford
Martial
Swap Fred with McTominay if needed but McTominay would be a better holding midfielder in front of defense.
Get Sancho right wing and we are laughing as well, James would be a great sub for Sancho
Fred over matic for me , hes been our best midfielder this season , bring pogba off the bench
This is the time we have been waiting for…. Spurs 0 vs United 2
Jose will sit back and watch de red devils takeover
Retrospecting over the entirety of the season until now, Fred is that one player we can't drop from the starting lineup. I don't see anyone starting over Fred in that team unless, god forbid, something undesirable happens. Any unbiased fan who has been watching United this season will one hundred balk over the idea of starting McTominay over Fred. He is undoubtedly a serious contender for United's player of the season this term. Please put some respect on Fred's name.
Also, as of yet, McTominay is nowhere near as good as Fred. The order of precedence for the CDM role as of now is Fred, Matic, and then McTominay. Matic on form as a pure DM is still much better than McTominay, who is of course young and has a lot to learn. Besides, McTominay considers himself as more of a box-to-box midfielder. However, with the likes of players such as Bruno and Pogba as the other options in the middle of the park, I don't really see him being offered the box-to-box or the more advanced midfield role either. So, where does he fit in against Spurs? Only as an energetic player who can come off the bench, in maybe the final quarter of the game, and bring some physicality or extra cover. In fact, if it weren't for the sheer number of games United are to play over the next month, there is no way he'd be in contention to start any of the remaining games. The kid has the potential to be a good midfielder, and given our midfield option at the beginning of the season, even seemed destined to seal his position as our starting midfielder for at least this season; but, let's face the fact – McTominay got unlucky with his injury and after that Matic had his chance and take it he did with both hands.