PREDICTING THE PREMIER LEAGUE RESTART

Posted on by FNG



Agree? Disagree? Let me know down in the comments section! Today I’m taking you through my predictions for the rest of the Premier League Season post-restart! Who will claim a top 4 spot? Who will survive the drop? And who will fall through the trap door into the Championship?

50 thoughts on “PREDICTING THE PREMIER LEAGUE RESTART

  10. Norwich fans be bitter af at this video. Ipswich getting an honourable mention about getting in the champions league by the big man himself. And then him basically saying Norwich are pish. What’s true, they’re.

  11. As a Norwich Fan, I have reason to be hopeful. We haven't got a bad run in and if we beat or get points against the teams that we COULD get against, we can stay up. Firstly we need to.beat Southampton and get a draw against Everton. We have Watford, West Ham and Brighton as well and wins in those can happen. It's going to be a hard one, but I'm faithful that we can at least challenge to stay up.

  27. Chelsea, United, Arsenal, Spurs, Sheffield United and even Wolves Yes, Wolves. We got Europa League last year and you're more surprised us being up high in the league than Sheffield United who just got promoted….

  30. 1. Liverpool (C)
    ———————–
    2. Man City (CL , if ban is overturned)
    —————–
    3. Leicester (CL)
    4. Man United (CL)
    ————————-
    5. Chelsea (CL if ban isn't overturned, EL if ban is overturned)
    ——————-
    6. Tottenham (EL)
    7. Wolves (EL)
    ———————-
    8. Arsenal (ELQ if a team in the top 7 wins the FA Cup)
    ———————
    9. Sheffield United
    10. Everton
    11. Burnley
    12. Southampton
    13. Crystal Palace
    14. Newcastle
    15. West Ham
    16. Brighton
    17. Watford
    ——————-
    18. Bournemouth (R)
    19. Aston Villa (R)
    20. Norwich (R)
    ——————
    C = Champions
    CL = Champions League
    EL = Europa League
    ELQ = Europa League Qualification
    R = Relegated

  46. My final table
    1. Liverpool
    2. Man city
    3. Leicester
    4. Chelsea
    5. Man United
    6. Wolves
    7. Sheffield United
    8. Arsenal
    9. Tottenham
    10. Burnley
    11. Crystal palace
    12. Everton
    13. Newcastle
    14. Southampton
    15. Watford
    16. Brighton
    17. West ham
    18. Aston villa
    19. Bournemouth
    20. Norwich

