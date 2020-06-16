Agree? Disagree? Let me know down in the comments section! Today I’m taking you through my predictions for the rest of the Premier League Season post-restart! Who will claim a top 4 spot? Who will survive the drop? And who will fall through the trap door into the Championship?
50 thoughts on “PREDICTING THE PREMIER LEAGUE RESTART”
That Arsenal score didn't happen, annoyed that u said we were going to get beaten like that😂😡😠😤🤣
My prediction: Following this season, Liverpool will become the English equivalent of Bayern, PSG, Juventus, Celtic etc.
you should play the liverpool computer game also love our videos i am also a liverpool fan i LIKE mo salah who do you LIKE…….. like this coment pleaseeeeeeee
Niran is probrably going to quit Youtube if Liverpool do not win the title
Man U 4th Chelsea 5th
I kissed the screen when he said Man United will finish 4th, absolutely love the no bias
Not joking , I actually think united will go unbeaten in these last 9 games
I don’t think Wolves will be affected by the UEL because it will start most likely after the PL season ends. I think they’ll be 7th and we’ll be 8th
Brighton winning the league
Norwich fans be bitter af at this video. Ipswich getting an honourable mention about getting in the champions league by the big man himself. And then him basically saying Norwich are pish. What’s true, they’re.
As a Norwich Fan, I have reason to be hopeful. We haven't got a bad run in and if we beat or get points against the teams that we COULD get against, we can stay up. Firstly we need to.beat Southampton and get a draw against Everton. We have Watford, West Ham and Brighton as well and wins in those can happen. It's going to be a hard one, but I'm faithful that we can at least challenge to stay up.
What is the background music? Its familiar like from fifa 12 or something
i will jump of a cliff if city have to give liverpool a guard of honour
I'll take 10th anyday
Close enough for man city
What's the background music?
I’m here after the City-Arsenal game…Arsenal is screwed 😂😂
Man u will destroy spurs
Im really exited for the mersyside dearby i support everton (i know we are going to lose) but i still cant wait!
sheffield united were robbed
Niren out here looking like Salah and Calvin Lewin fused
damn didn't knw he's a lfc fan
After last nights performance, I don’t see arsenal doing anything league-wise
Chelsea, United, Arsenal, Spurs, Sheffield United and even Wolves Yes, Wolves. We got Europa League last year and you're more surprised us being up high in the league than Sheffield United who just got promoted….
who's watching this after man city slapped arsenal
3:03 I can't believe you ruined Lion king for me
1. Liverpool (C)
2. Man City (CL , if ban is overturned)
3. Leicester (CL)
4. Man United (CL)
5. Chelsea (CL if ban isn't overturned, EL if ban is overturned)
6. Tottenham (EL)
7. Wolves (EL)
8. Arsenal (ELQ if a team in the top 7 wins the FA Cup)
9. Sheffield United
10. Everton
11. Burnley
12. Southampton
13. Crystal Palace
14. Newcastle
15. West Ham
16. Brighton
17. Watford
18. Bournemouth (R)
19. Aston Villa (R)
20. Norwich (R)
C = Champions
CL = Champions League
EL = Europa League
ELQ = Europa League Qualification
R = Relegated
He protecc
He atacc
But most importantly
Premier League is back!
Who is here after David Luiz ruined arsenal
that random Hungarian coin was 10 forints and it is worth around 40 quid so keep it safe!!
Only kidding, it is actually worth about 5 pence
Love it. Oh by the way #wheretheflippingnutcakeisthebox ?
Everybody gangster until arteta himself comes on and bangs home three
whose here after the david luiz horror show
i predicted aston villa to get an upset win and arsenal to lose 3-1 i was close but now i realised how bad my arse is now
Nirangatang. The man who saved the entire earth from dying away with his banger of his videos.
Lets see liverpool bottle the title?
Come on United
Thanks for not hating on Watford
my gut is saying United 4th Chelsea 5th Sheffield United 6th and Brighton and Villa to survive the rest i have honestly no idea about
Wolves are going to finish fifth place, Man United sixth
My final table
1. Liverpool
2. Man city
3. Leicester
4. Chelsea
5. Man United
6. Wolves
7. Sheffield United
8. Arsenal
9. Tottenham
10. Burnley
11. Crystal palace
12. Everton
13. Newcastle
14. Southampton
15. Watford
16. Brighton
17. West ham
18. Aston villa
19. Bournemouth
20. Norwich
4 place United>Chelsea
Arsenal is top 4
David Luiz is crap