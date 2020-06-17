#cpl #clashpremierleague
Join Our Channel Membership Just at Rs 29 –
Discord –
nstagram –
Facebook –
Twitter –
Tik Tok –
Disclaimer: – This Game In This Video Does Not Resemble To Real Life/World.
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the copyright act 1976, allowance is made for «fair use» for purposes such an criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, schoolship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non profit Educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
Disclaimer :
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for «fair use» for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
Contact for Business Inquiry – sumit007@socializer.media
source Cambiar ahora tu vieja equipación y compra aquí tu nueva camiseta de fútbol desde sólo Envíos gratis +35€. celtic glasgow camiseta
29 thoughts on “Clash Premier League Finals – Clash of Clans – COC”
Bhai tum kis app se record karte ho during playing
Bhai mera bhi ek challenge he :-No Spells No cc Troops No cc Spell
Or Any troops you train
You attack in my th8 max
Hunterxhunder9
#LCPJR9QVP
Vai please mujha ak gold pass dilao yaar.. please please please ☹️☹️☹️ pleeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeaaaaaasssseeee
Main tumhen bohot bahut pahle se follow kar rahe he 🥰….. main tumhara bahut bara fan hai😘🥰 … Yaar mujhe ek gold pass dilao☹️ .. mujhe ek gold bus bahut jarurat hai please mujhe gold pass..☹️. Please yaar please… Main tumhara ek bahut bada follower hu…. Tumhara subscribe bar mein ek bahut bada follower hu .
#LCPJR9QVP please yaar 🥰
I am in town hall 8
My league- master 2 😎😂
Sumit bro aap ka kisi vi townel hall ko leaker mere clan me aajao na please mere clan ka clan tag is #2PCC89PRP vai please aajao na please I req u please please please
Sumit 007 can I get any best clan who's level is greater than 15 plz TQ if you don't able to give I will be always fan of you TQ😊
Kya COC chinese app h????
yaar live replay dikhao aur commentary karo i don't like normal replay that's it
Hi
Vai subscribe kar diya main…
25:19 adhe minions niche aa gaye yaar ! lekin minions hae kaha? main to miner dekhraha hu
Check my channel once please and watch my video. Plesse i need support
Why don't you participate in such league??
What is your clan name I won't to join
Live stream and impossible challenge
see my clash of clans video plz click here👉👉https://youtu.be/6pIUaesBdvs
Sir how you make your video for uploading on YouTube sir please tell the app
Hunter ne to pura bawal kar diya bharat ke saath. India ke best clan ko hara dia
Aisi 5vs 5 war 30 min video dalo. Bahot hi interesting hai this type of video
Osm video
Wo 2011 thi jo MSD me 6 mar ke jitai thi INDIA VS SRILANKA
Lol🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
Clash of clans play now
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.supercell.clashofclans
😭😭😭 I think that winner is vharat clan.😭😭
Bhaii maine bhii new youtube channel open kra hai coc k videos dal rha hu but soon other games like pubg and free-fire k bhii videos dalunga mujhe apke support ki zarurat hai bhaii log mere channel ko subscribe krdo aur video ko like krdo aur jitna ho sake utna mera channel share kro please😊
Bhai kabhi insta me reply kardia kar .. tag jo karta hu usme ek baar dekhlia kar
commentary mai itni 6 galti ki sumit ne
#2P2Y8J8UJ
HELO GUYS . DO YOU WANT A GOOD,ACTIVE,WAR & DONATING CLAN .
NO WORRY ABOUT YOUR TOWN HALL JUST JOIN THIS CLAN .
NAME=REQ AND LEAVE
LEADER=$$serph @@sunny
CLAN TAG=#2P2Y8J8UJ
join now free co leader if joined before 35 members reached .
JOIN NOW