22 thoughts on “THE PREMIER LEAGUE IS BACK”
fucking mental
I’m ngl your hair is👍🏾
Hugh is back 🙌🏾
This guys a fucking legend!!
I am a United fan but I fucking missed you Man
FRAUD GANG RETURNS
Great to have you back put a smile on my face on mine I’ll be smiling later after tonight game
FINALLY!!!
Fuck this year, seriously. Thank fuck football's back, though!
The disrespect to Margate fc
Back Again with Fraudulence!!
Fellaini is a gooner!
MAA MAAAAAANNNNNNNN
missed you loads
Good to se you back hugh
MIssed you hugh!
Luiz
Fuck youuuuu
And so is everyone's depression
Who’s here after David Luiz’s shenanigans ruined our game vs Man City 🙄🙄😒😒
We have some serious fraud going on thats takin tha piss big time…Aston Villa with some of the most fraudulent behavior proving themselves cheating rancid vermin full rip off merchants so desperate to stay in the league they will do anything, even deny blatent goals that were over the line and they now admit it…an hour later and then they start talking about they wa robbed at Palace so they had to cheat cos then it evens out and its fair….Cant wait till Villa Relegated cheatin sacks o crap.
I Need that 90 more after that nightmare of a match xD
I'm here after Arsenal lost 3:0 to City. Waiting for your reaction mate
ARSHOLE FC IS SO GOOD AT BEING TERRIBLE