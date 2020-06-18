Welcome back to the Premier League Previews! Spurs vs Man United is what kicks off Project Restart for us Manchester United fans on Friday evening.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer faces Jose Mourinho in a game where the boss can’t afford to drop points, especially if Chelsea take all three points on Sunday against Aston Villa.
35 thoughts on “Strong Start Is Crucial | Spurs vs Man United | Premier League Preview”
Okay …A fully prepared MAN U vs A fully prepared Tottenham…The winner determines the better team.
Top stuff mate
Any good free streaming websites to watch the united game? Would love to know before it kicks off 🙂
The Rant at 23:00 was the most British rant I have heard in a while…lol.
I would start James instead of James
Thank you Stephen for keeping us going for the last three months. I know it cannot have been easy working on interesting content. United tomorrow? I'm so excited I think I'm about to cum!!!!!!!!!!
Spurs will win
Ive a feeling that Fred will have plenty of influence in this game
Ole is still learning his job. He is doing it extremely well for what he has inherited. He will only get better. He won't mind being the 2nd tier manager compared to the world class managers because of his humbleness. Like in his playing days, a massively underrated player scoring world class and important goals. I wouldn't mind history repeating in that sense. Viva United!!! The future is bright!!
3-1
Ca va Stephen?
Man Utd mainly because of Marcus’ altruism and the advent of Bruno+Pogba in the squad together has hoisted the Reds as THE most popular football team in the world. No other team comes close right now. All the trade rumours are based on foresight that Man Utd will go top 4 and win the EPL and CL next season.
Only 1 player could elevate this team which is Kai playing right CAM beside Pogba and Bruno.
We don’t need another fwd or back.
Or goalie. Or coach. Or coaching assistants. I think we are ALIVE.
The mood, camaraderie, chemistry, confidence and expectations since the last game has only increased… exponentially. Rashie and Pogba are like 2 new signings… plus the time training together has solidified under Ole.
We’ll see an overwhelming performance on Friday.
Man Utd 4-0.
Trust.🙏🏼
First you mention that we just conceded 2 goals for the last 7 games and then you're saying that the back-line is only "kind of working"? That's just wrong man.
I think I would prefer if Martial shushes Mou. I think he has even more reason to feel a bit recentful.
VAR is a disgrace!
7:06 “assits” rather than assists?
Where did you get them classic tops from ste? They looks sick I want one.
What's up with the Fidel Castro look ? you going socialist/communist on us ? watch a lil too much blm are we ? lol
Good edit at the start of the vid! Fired up for the match!!!!
Mate I'm stressing you know this game is the only thing Jose would have been thinking about the whole of lockdown, I don't have a good feeling about this game.
Phil Jones injured even during lockdown…..my God this guy is the biggest fraud in football. He should be ever grateful to Man Utd for making him rich. Fraud- Phil is a joke. He should leave united at the end of the season with a big thank you to united.
As fans I believe we are often too harsh on Lingard pereira Matic and a few others in my opinion when everyone fit we have a well balanced squad obvious starters and obvious subs. Lingard in particular takes some grief. He’s been a great servant and shown in glimpses how good he can be. Let’s not forget he was integral in the previous couple of trophies we’ve won and was part of England team to get to semis of WC. He’s not that good at fooling managers. Like so many Utd players in recent times he’s struggled at times with the weight of expectations and not sure anyone would cope. Yes Marcus has but even he has at times not performed. My biggest hope is with the addition of Bruno in particular and the potential of Sancho along with what we already have the guys will now flourish in a role that maybe takes some of the massive pressure off their shoulders and lets them enjoy the game and show their true potential. Exciting times ahead for all Utd fans. Glory glory ⚽️👹⚽️👹⚽️👹
1-2 Man Utd
No Pogba interesting
It is just uinteligent pepopl that is swearing😉 Great show👌🏻
You're bang on about Pogba Stevo.
No one is bigger than the club, Fred has earned his starting spot.
Pogba and Bruno together could be a dream come true.
But Pogba has to earn the right to be on the field for United by being the best.
Jose has won more with a worse squad.
Mic & camera much better these day 👍🏻
I think Dan James will start over Greenwood, and Matic over McTominay.
Fuck, just got them pre match nerves. I've missed this.
SAF “Come on lads – It’s Tottenham “
I cant see pogba being on the bench. When hes fit, ole always picks him even tho Fred or matic don't deserve to be dropped
I've got a real good feeling about this one. I truly think we have more quality than Spurs going into this game.
20:11 McTerminator
James in from the right, cross to Rashford.
team prediction, de gea ( may fluff one ) juan bissaka, slab head ( may fluff some shit ) shin der loft ( may fluff some shit ) are you shaw ( made of fluff ) bruno, mc sauce, fredga davids, sir marcus rashford, daveth jones, big tony. score prediction 1-1 . thoughts?