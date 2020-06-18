English Premier League’s support of Black Lives Matter is ‘a huge shift’ – Shaka Hislop | ESPN FC





ESPN FC’s Shaka Hislop went on Sportscenter to talk the English Premier League’s decision to have “Black Lives Matter” on the backs of shirts and why it is a giant step for the organization in embracing social issues.

✔ Subscribe to ESPN FC on YouTube:



source comprar camisetas [name] spain y selecciones nacionales y todos los clubs para hombre,mujer y niños,camisetas retro futbol en camisetasfutboleses.com. camiseta atletico de madrid barata