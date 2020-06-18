English Premier League’s support of Black Lives Matter is ‘a huge shift’ – Shaka Hislop | ESPN FC

ESPN FC’s Shaka Hislop went on Sportscenter to talk the English Premier League’s decision to have “Black Lives Matter” on the backs of shirts and why it is a giant step for the organization in embracing social issues.

36 thoughts on “English Premier League’s support of Black Lives Matter is ‘a huge shift’ – Shaka Hislop | ESPN FC

  2. Why does the BLM movement who's supporter's and followers have been linked to murder looting vandalism arson violence and so on name get center stage on a football shirt and an organisation like the NHS who save the life of people everyday get a tiny logo on the shirt?

  12. They keep going on about how they will "support any player who wishes to take a knee, before, during or after a game" but what about the players who don't want to take a knee at all hey? Reminds me of a certain Olympic games in Berlin when everybody was forced to do a Nazi salute. See the irony……

  13. They "support" nothing but marketing. It's not that you have to pay for something when you support something everyone agrees with. I have no respect for anyone that supports the movement now. The guy that kneeled in the NFL actually paid for his support with his job. Those soccer players won't face any consequences for their support. Actually they gain from their support. It's the easiest thing to support something when you face no consequences.

  15. The PL is supporting an organisation that wants to demolish capitalism. How ironic, considering how much money the PL makes from that particular system. Just waiting for them to give it all back.

  18. Why not make them wear Democrat party on their backs because that's what the organisation is, it's not a slogan or campaign it's a fundraising group who pay Antifa terrorists to agitate to enforce George Soros communist open borders agenda. All money goes to the DNC. BLM was founded on the lies of Ferguson.

  20. The significance is that the EPL won't miss an opportunity to market themselves. This would be like the EPL saying, we will abolish hunger …. you don't make social change through lip service, kneeling, or wearing shirts with words.

  21. The premier league probably wouldn't of been allowed to continue unless it pushed divid n rule. We must all unite and hang those responsible for this plandemic. We and our children will all suffer if we dont.

  25. Everyone who is upset, cancel your Sky Sports IMMEDIATELY, cancel BT Sports NOW, vote with your money and they'll soon ban this political propaganda. We're all against racism, but Black Lives Matter is something else, they are anti-capitalism and promote the destruction of the nuclear family, they are funded by George Soros who is using divide and conquer to gain more power and wealth. Black Lives Matter masquerades as anti-racism, but that's just how they get their foot in the door before they do the real damage.

  29. Who would have imagined saying "Black Lives Matter" would turn out to be a controversial statement? Just matters, nothing more nothing less. And people trying to find any excuse to discredit the movement while ignoring the reason it was founded was to protest police brutality. Educate yourself before you speak on this issue especially if you're not American.

  32. I wonder if the black and white footballers in the uk who earn 500 times the average person, could give so much as a mention that the vast majority of homeless in the uk are white, and that their lives matter?

