



SUBSCRIBE ►

We’re joined by Darren Fletcher to watch Manchester United’s trip to Tottenham in the Premier League. Only 4 points separate Spurs and United in the league. This game is a must win for both sides as they hunt European qualification for next season.

Sponsored by Sky Bet. Sky Bet believe that betting should never get in the way of sport. Please gamble responsibly. 18+ only.

#TheFootballSocial #Tottenham #ManchesterUnited

Premier League Matchday 30:

Norwich vs Southampton

Tottenham vs Manchester United

Watford vs Leicester

Brighton vs Arsenal

West Ham vs Wolves

Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace

Newcastle vs Sheffield United

Aston Villa vs Chelsea

Everton vs Liverpool

Manchester City vs Burnley

►PODCAST:

►FACEBOOK:

►SNAPCHAT: ‘SoccerAM’

►INSTAGRAM:

►TWITTER:

MORE FROM SKY SPORTS ON YOUTUBE:

►SKY SPORTS FOOTBALL:

►SKY SPORTS BOXING:

►SOCCER AM:

►SKY SPORTS F1:

►SKY SPORTS CRICKET:



source Somos una tienda profesional que vende camisetas de futbol replicas exactas en espana,tailandia de calidad,precio barato,entrega rápida. camisetas de futbol online