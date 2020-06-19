SUBSCRIBE ►
We’re joined by Darren Fletcher to watch Manchester United’s trip to Tottenham in the Premier League. Only 4 points separate Spurs and United in the league. This game is a must win for both sides as they hunt European qualification for next season.
Premier League Matchday 30:
Norwich vs Southampton
Tottenham vs Manchester United
Watford vs Leicester
Brighton vs Arsenal
West Ham vs Wolves
Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace
Newcastle vs Sheffield United
Aston Villa vs Chelsea
Everton vs Liverpool
Manchester City vs Burnley
Was never a peno, jose tactics cost his team again, will take a draw tho
Lamela and Aurier are not good enough
We should be winning the league we are man united we shouldn’t be competing with Sheffield for top 4!!
Bregwijn goal 44:40 Penalty awarded 1:56:30 Bruno Fernandes goal 1:57:45
Phew! lol 1-1.
