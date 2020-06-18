"Arsenal need to MOVE ON from David Luiz!" | Carragher & Richards on Luiz's future at Arsenal





Jamie Carragher and Micah Richards discuss David Luiz’s 25 minute performance against Man City which saw him gift Raheem Sterling a goal, concede a penalty and get sent off. Carragher believes David Luiz should NOT have his contract renewed at Arsenal when it expires at the end of the month.

