"Arsenal need to MOVE ON from David Luiz!" | Carragher & Richards on Luiz's future at Arsenal

Jamie Carragher and Micah Richards discuss David Luiz’s 25 minute performance against Man City which saw him gift Raheem Sterling a goal, concede a penalty and get sent off. Carragher believes David Luiz should NOT have his contract renewed at Arsenal when it expires at the end of the month.

44 thoughts on "Arsenal need to MOVE ON from David Luiz!" | Carragher & Richards on Luiz's future at Arsenal

  1. “He’s very experienced “ normally means he is past it.
    I think some eyebrows were raised when DL went to Arsenal anyway.
    To me he is always the mistake waiting to happen and is a tactical liability.

  4. "Experience is one of the most overrated qualities, it's actually how good you are, it does not matter how old you are" finally a pundit said it. So tired of hearing the "he has experience" argument. Yes, experience does matter, but quality comes first.

  19. Carra is right. Luiz is unreliable and needs to leave; Arsenal are SO bad at the moment and keeping Luiz is a mistake which will piss all of the players off, especially the above average centre backs….

  21. Luiz was an imposter at Chelsea…. how many years ago was than now? the writing was on the wall for hi in that world cup game against Germany. It was an embarrassment watching him in that game. Why on earth did Arsenal buy him after that performance?

  23. Micah Richards knew, for 3 years, that he wouldn’t ever be fit enough to play again but, rather than retire and allow the club to claim on the insurance, milked £7million in wages from a relegated club. He should not be asked to comment on anything

  44. Arteta was an average player at best. Arsenal would do well to get rid of him. Just because he was under wenger and guardiola doesn’t automatically make him a managerial genius

