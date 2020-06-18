SUBSCRIBE ►
Jamie Carragher and Micah Richards discuss David Luiz’s 25 minute performance against Man City which saw him gift Raheem Sterling a goal, concede a penalty and get sent off. Carragher believes David Luiz should NOT have his contract renewed at Arsenal when it expires at the end of the month.
"Arsenal need to MOVE ON from David Luiz!" | Carragher & Richards on Luiz's future at Arsenal
“He’s very experienced “ normally means he is past it.
I think some eyebrows were raised when DL went to Arsenal anyway.
To me he is always the mistake waiting to happen and is a tactical liability.
Read Sun Tzu! He is a spy and an instigater for Chelsea, how are you blind to it?! This is ancient strategy you fools! Look at his record for gunners!
Carragher scored more own goals ,I don't think his opinion matters,David has more prestigious trophy than him
"Experience is one of the most overrated qualities, it's actually how good you are, it does not matter how old you are" finally a pundit said it. So tired of hearing the "he has experience" argument. Yes, experience does matter, but quality comes first.
He got no other option, I don’t think any team wants him
What did Arsenal expect when they signed him? The guy looks and plays like Tarzan
But they just got him 😂
It bothers me that Arteta feels David luiz deserves a new contract, it really does…
For once Jaime says something I agree with
Luiz has had an amazing career of seeing goals scored upclose.
Jamie spot on Luiz..he is not just good enuf
We should get a top defender, maybe Ramos?
Carragher been on the juice.
I never seen a more reckless footballer like David Louis, let me ask how many Clubs his going to play for before they retire him from playing football.
Saliba will replace and saliba and mari in defence mad
Doesnt belong in the pl.
Well said Carra couldn't agree more on Luiz and it is very worrying that Arteta rates him … why Arsenal bought him I will never know!!!!
David Luiz is such a meme but Arsenal as well so
Carra is right. Luiz is unreliable and needs to leave; Arsenal are SO bad at the moment and keeping Luiz is a mistake which will piss all of the players off, especially the above average centre backs….
Thank you luiz, keep up these superb performances
-chelsea fan 😁
Luiz was an imposter at Chelsea…. how many years ago was than now? the writing was on the wall for hi in that world cup game against Germany. It was an embarrassment watching him in that game. Why on earth did Arsenal buy him after that performance?
The easiest thing to do is point the finger.The whole team is no good
Micah Richards knew, for 3 years, that he wouldn’t ever be fit enough to play again but, rather than retire and allow the club to claim on the insurance, milked £7million in wages from a relegated club. He should not be asked to comment on anything
That host's smile throughout is off putting. If I was David Luiz, I'd smash him. At least Carra and Micah were fair and respectful when discussing the defender.
Arsenal are really regretting not placing David Luiz on furlough
What language these people speaking?
in like 5 years time, randomly stumbling back to this interview for whatever reasonm will feel so weird as they are standing so far from each other. It even felt weird now
If ur good enough ur old enough. It’s simple as that.
luiz who?
Why are u on all David Luiz neck, arsenal would still be schoold by city even without luiz
He shouldnt have been bought in the first place. Overwashed player.
Arsenal fans crying about Luiza when they need replace about 10 players to be top 5
What about Carragher's awful form at the end of his career?
Luiz should have tosser tattooed on his forehead.
Social distancing is ridiculous.
It's making a mockery out of science, and has zero proof
it works.
What does work is, common sense.
I do love how Carragher pronounces 'Sokratis' as 'Socrates'.
They should never sign this clown in the first place. He's Bozo the clown. He cannot defend properly. The regular fans of Arsenal are esentially know much more about their players quality than Arsenal management.
Jamie looks like he has aged 10 years in a few months
carra with the isolation beard 😛
Mesut ozil is actually social distancing
As a Chelsea fan I says
If you guys don't need him we will take our gold back! Arsenal still fake at all!!
Arsenal need to move on from a lot of players
Can we extend a 6-month contract only?
Arteta was an average player at best. Arsenal would do well to get rid of him. Just because he was under wenger and guardiola doesn’t automatically make him a managerial genius