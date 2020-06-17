Sheffield United denied opening goal against Aston Villa | Premier League | NBC Sports

Oliver Norwood’s free kick appears to force Aston Villa goalkeeper Orjan Nyland over his line, but goal-line technology doesn’t award Sheffield United the goal. #NBCSports #PremierLeague #AstonVilla #SheffieldUnited
Sheffield United denied opening goal against Aston Villa | Premier League | NBC Sports

  13. Sheffield should be given a ucl spot after this,easily the worst no goal call scince lampard in the 2010 world cup. Absolute disgrace,Mocheal Oliver will never make it to bramell Lane and out in one peice.

  18. After 3 months of no football, after this debacle they can f off for another 3. VAR, the worst thing ever, spends 10 minutes figuring out a finger nail is offside and can't be bothered to see an obvious goal. Unbelievable crap , whoever is in VAR should be fired along with the ref and linesman.
    Cancelled this season on direct tv already.

  26. I mean even if goal-line technology doesn't go off shouldn't VAR or the ref tell one another hey could you take a look at that . There seems to be a scoring opportunity that we may have missed.

