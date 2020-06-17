Oliver Norwood’s free kick appears to force Aston Villa goalkeeper Orjan Nyland over his line, but goal-line technology doesn’t award Sheffield United the goal. #NBCSports #PremierLeague #AstonVilla #SheffieldUnited
Sheffield United denied opening goal against Aston Villa | Premier League | NBC Sports
Premier League is clearly incapable of using VAR or goal line technology with any sort of competence ! That blunder could cost Sheffield United a place in Champions League !
Did they use goal line technology in the match?
Disgraceful
They better figure out VAR and this goal line technology real soon. First day back and the controversy begins 🤷🏼♂️.
That goal was not allowed because it would have sent Manchester United into 6th place in the table and Sheiffield to 5th.
Probably ref’s watch was affected by coronavirus so it didn’t show up any goal
There is a clear error on the tech.
It was a clear goal
VAR I am disappointed
I knew VAR was a problem, but know its goal line technology? Seriously? The best league in the world should have the best rule enforcement systems
PL is a joke
Premier League supporting BLM, sorry can’t watch this league anymore, cheers
Why in the world did VAR not intervene? That is a clear and obvious error that should’ve been communicated to the referee.
Sheffield should be given a ucl spot after this,easily the worst no goal call scince lampard in the 2010 world cup. Absolute disgrace,Mocheal Oliver will never make it to bramell Lane and out in one peice.
These refs, and VAR are utter, and complete trash!
Sheff Utd wouldn't even be in the top half without a Man Utd keeper. They've got nothing to complain about this season.
Disgraceful how Michael Oliver is just there signaling his vibrator didn’t go off 😂
If you can't see that's goal then clearly you need your eyes to be checked 🤷🏾♂️
After 3 months of no football, after this debacle they can f off for another 3. VAR, the worst thing ever, spends 10 minutes figuring out a finger nail is offside and can't be bothered to see an obvious goal. Unbelievable crap , whoever is in VAR should be fired along with the ref and linesman.
Cancelled this season on direct tv already.
Say NO to censorship. NBC has no business lobbying to shut down competition. You're trash.
Man, I really missed Rebecca Lowe speaking after the highlights. The Premier League is really back now.
If it was a goal, I think it would had been a foul because the GK was being pushed down
40th comment 😹😻😼
The best league in the world right?? Pandering to man utd and helping them get in Europe lmao ridiculous
Lmfao wyd
Lmfao wtf
I mean even if goal-line technology doesn't go off shouldn't VAR or the ref tell one another hey could you take a look at that . There seems to be a scoring opportunity that we may have missed.
Better not see this bs at a Manchester United game
Smfh 🤦🏽♂️
Even worse that this is the goal that coulda set up sheffield united champions leauge dreams
Goal line technology rarely fails so this is a one off….. but are those retards as VAR asleep or what
What i do not understand is why Villa player is pushing his own goalkeeper inside the goal with such determination
I have no doubt that if that had happened to liverpool they would of gave them the goal.
Probably because keeper had the ball in his hands, these technologies need renovation, if they can’t detect that I don’t know what they can.
That is some fishy stuff
We need Video Replay for VAR