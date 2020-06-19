Frank Lampard On Timo Werner's Huge Talent & The Premier League Return | Aston Villa v Chelsea

Posted on by Chelsea Football Club



Frank Lampard discusses Chelsea’s recent signing Timo Werner & the return of the Premier League.

ABOUT CHELSEA FOOTBALL CLUB
Founded in 1905, Chelsea Football Club has a rich history, with its many successes including 5 Premier League titles, 8 FA Cups and 1 Champions League, secured on a memorable night in 2012. Famous former Blues include Peter Osgood, Gianfranco Zola, Dennis Wise, John Terry, Didier Drogba & Eden Hazard.

  22. 🙇🏾‍♂️I knw Frank Lampard💙wil be the longest Chelsea Manager💙in al time winning trophies🏆being in the Champions League in ever season with a good young healthy team…..🗣Come on Chelsea Chelsea Chelsea💙💙💙💙💙

  23. 🙇🏾‍♂️I knw Frank Lampard💙wil be the longest Chelsea Manager💙in al time winning trophies🏆being in the Champions League in ever season with a good young healthy team…..🗣Come on Chelsea Chelsea Chelsea💙💙💙💙💙Thnk Yu Super Frank🙇🏾‍♂️💙

  34. Tammy has been a breath of fresh air since playing for us yes we do have demands Frank but I can see much more out of tammy quote me if I'm wrong but he was more on fire than morata and let's be honest since Drogba and Costa has gone we haven't had the best strikers even tho they were suppose to be goal lords not taking nothing away from timo but I hope tammy stays with us but good luck to timo wish all the best like any other player that joins us

    I think we have got a force to be reckoned with and I really respect Frank for even bringing us to the top 4 even tho we had the ban and whole lot of injuries as well welcome BACK. R L C
    Ruben loftus cheek I think we will be very powerful next season if all goes well COYBs …. IN FRANK WE TRUST !!!!!!!!

