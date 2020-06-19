Get pumped up for tonight’s return to Premier League action – Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United!
source Camisetas De Fútbol Baratas,Comprar Camisetas de Futbol Baratas Para Hombre, Mujer y Niños. Camisetas Futbol Baratas 2018-2019. camiseta de croacia
21 thoughts on “THE PREMIER LEAGUE IS BACK 😍 MATCH PROMO | SPURS V MAN UNITED”
I love my team 😭
I am hoping that we won't need Poggie in the team., just on the bench i.e. in his place..C'mon guys lets beat them jose boys
Your gonna lose
I swear I've seen this before… Oh yeah the star wars episode IX trailer
🤣🤣🤣 any manchesterunited fan?✊💪🏿⚽️💙
Kane is back
I hate spurs
come on harry kane you are the best in the world
spur rules
Love Tottenham, anyone else?
무승부
VUCCCK LOSERR !!! DONT NOT CB HIS DIER VUCK , HI IS MOVE TO DMF ,
Listening to Gary Nevilles one sided commentary on Skysports… Ridiculous!!
Let's go to the champions league
GGMU
No No No
Spurs
1:26
I'm not crying🤧
Even after the United game, this still makes me feel like we've won.
Son 😍