ASTON VILLA vs CHELSEA || PREMIER LEAGUE PRE MATCH BUILD-UP

Aston Villa vs Chelsea Live. The Premier League returns with Aston Villa vs Chelsea at Villa Park. Kick off is 16:15 UK. Frank Lampard’s Chelsea FC will be looking to get off to a good start after the news broke this week that Chelsea Football Club have signed Timo Werner for next season from RB Leipzig. Aston Villa drew their first game back 0-0 against Sheffield United on Wednesday. Chelsea are looking to consolidate their place in the Premier League Top 4 by getting 3 points at Villa Park.

Aston Villa vs Chelsea, Premier League fixture at Villa Park see’s Chelsea FC travel to Aston Villa. Chelsea are looking to capitalise on Tottenham, Arsenal, Manchester United and Sheffield United dropping points this week by winning at Villa Park. Chelsea will also be looking to continue the momentum of an exciting week for the football club after confirming the signing of German striker Timo Werner from RB Leipzig.

26 thoughts on “ASTON VILLA vs CHELSEA || PREMIER LEAGUE PRE MATCH BUILD-UP

  8. We cant risk playing pulisic from the start especially when the future of willian and pedro is in doubt
    We will need some wingers after next week so we need to be careful with lineup

  20. We won but this match pretty much highlighted we had a complete lack of creativity until pulisic came along. Barkley did nothing so I don't even get why he was fielded over billy. We need pulisic jorginho and kova. And ruben did not do much unfortunately.

