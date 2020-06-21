Aston Villa vs Chelsea Live. The Premier League returns with Aston Villa vs Chelsea at Villa Park. Kick off is 16:15 UK. Frank Lampard’s Chelsea FC will be looking to get off to a good start after the news broke this week that Chelsea Football Club have signed Timo Werner for next season from RB Leipzig. Aston Villa drew their first game back 0-0 against Sheffield United on Wednesday. Chelsea are looking to consolidate their place in the Premier League Top 4 by getting 3 points at Villa Park.
⬇️⏬ Check Out Some of My Best Recent GBFC Videos Here ⬇️⏬
👉🏽 Chelsea News | Chelsea Football Club –
👉🏽 Chelsea Transfer Targets Tier List –
👉🏽 Building Chelsea 20/21 Playlist –
💥 Chelsea FC… The Season So Far 19/20 –
⚽️ JOIN MY CHELSEA DISCORD –
⚽️Twitter –
⚽️Instagram –
Aston Villa vs Chelsea, Premier League fixture at Villa Park see’s Chelsea FC travel to Aston Villa. Chelsea are looking to capitalise on Tottenham, Arsenal, Manchester United and Sheffield United dropping points this week by winning at Villa Park. Chelsea will also be looking to continue the momentum of an exciting week for the football club after confirming the signing of German striker Timo Werner from RB Leipzig.
source Diseña la próxima camiseta de fútbol de tu equipo en nuestro configurador online! Colores, Logos, Dorsales, Nombres, todo incluído en el precio camiseta nigeria
26 thoughts on “ASTON VILLA vs CHELSEA || PREMIER LEAGUE PRE MATCH BUILD-UP”
You've put your missus shirt on again
Come on you blues enjoy your comments George keep up the good work KTBFFH
Why are you not
Do the live commetery
Are you coming on mate? @Georgebenson
Is there gonna be a stream to watch with u?
we should consider signing Mings. Really Good centre back. I hope JT makes him join us
We cant risk playing pulisic from the start especially when the future of willian and pedro is in doubt
We will need some wingers after next week so we need to be careful with lineup
1 goal to Aston villa
Please make a video on how shit Christensen is
RLC is wasted as a winger
We need to address the defensive issues. We are still not composed enough at the back
You should do watch alongs bro!
Well we are shit 1-0 down to villa at ht. dunno what I was expecting to be honest usual shite 90% possession but somehow still losing fucking disgraceful
whose watching at aston villa 1 chelsea 0 half time crap defending
Where’s the stream?
2-1 64’ CHELSEA LETS GOOO
Our defensive problems are very clear …
James is moving like a sloth dameit
We won but this match pretty much highlighted we had a complete lack of creativity until pulisic came along. Barkley did nothing so I don't even get why he was fielded over billy. We need pulisic jorginho and kova. And ruben did not do much unfortunately.
Game talk: Rudiger was not good, Christenson was shaky at times. Not sure LB is our worst spot in Defense!!!
My prediction was spot on yet again from the last video ✨✨
blues win pulisic and giroud three points behind leisecter city
I have to wake up at 1am in the morning to watch these games from Australia, it’s worth it tho
Aww George I am so sorry I missed this its fathers day here in UK. Looked like you had fun thats lovely to see xxx
This is pretty bad I received this 3:00 am June 24th.