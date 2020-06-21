ASTON VILLA vs CHELSEA || PREMIER LEAGUE PRE MATCH BUILD-UP





Aston Villa vs Chelsea Live. The Premier League returns with Aston Villa vs Chelsea at Villa Park. Kick off is 16:15 UK. Frank Lampard’s Chelsea FC will be looking to get off to a good start after the news broke this week that Chelsea Football Club have signed Timo Werner for next season from RB Leipzig. Aston Villa drew their first game back 0-0 against Sheffield United on Wednesday. Chelsea are looking to consolidate their place in the Premier League Top 4 by getting 3 points at Villa Park.

Aston Villa vs Chelsea, Premier League fixture at Villa Park see’s Chelsea FC travel to Aston Villa. Chelsea are looking to capitalise on Tottenham, Arsenal, Manchester United and Sheffield United dropping points this week by winning at Villa Park. Chelsea will also be looking to continue the momentum of an exciting week for the football club after confirming the signing of German striker Timo Werner from RB Leipzig.



