FPL GW31+ | TEAM SELECTION: Wildcard Active! | Gameweek 31+ | Fantasy Premier League Tips 2019/20

The wildcard is ACTIVE ahead of Tuesday’s Gameweek 31+ deadline but first, let’s take a look at how things are going so far in Double Gameweek 30+.
It’s a fairly 50-50 choice between Mo Salah and Sadio Mané, so hopefully we’ll glean some important information from the Merseyside derby this weekend, in terms of who looks to be in the better shape.
Jamie Vardy could be an outside shout for captaincy but in all honestly, it’s very much likely to land on whichever Liverpool midfielder (Salah or Mane) is in the side for when Crystal Palace come to Anfield.
It's conforting me I got a good team. Wc to a similar team. Two gw ago
Great , Excellent job
Maguire is overrated
Hey guys, i need help, would you put in AWB or Maguire.
ozil god damn
What’s your thoughts on Son? Great fixtures. I made a very similar team like yours with Son and without Vardy.
For GW 31+ I used wildcard for 3 Wolves player, 3 United player, 3 Spurs player, and 3 Sheffild player. They have good fixtures until the end of season
Very similar team to mine GL !
Please don't change the music and voice for next season. I will follow everything you do next season lol
Son and Vardy likely to score Tuesday
according to what I have seen today, this squad is a NO GO
I've managed to squeeze in Son for Sarr by downgrading Maguire to Jack Robinson, Vardy to Rashford and McCarthy to Guendouzi. Identical team otherwise. Very tempted by Sarr/Doucoure but I can see DCL and Doherty racking up more points in the same bracket. DCL looked very involved vs Liverpool.
do you still have triple captain?
i have transferred as mentioned above bt i m sort by 1.3. how is that possible?
Jimenez C 😋
Your Biggest mistake to bench Jimenez 🤦🏽♂️
Thanks bud. But why Maguire over Wan-Bissaka?
No son?
Isnt it weird to place pope in the goal and also sarr in the mid?
Who should I go for to replace Barnes after gw31? Need roughly similar price
Son or Bergwijn Thoughts
I rage transferred Aubameyang out for vardy hope vardy bangs a couple on them Brighton boys
I'm replicating this team but I'm in the minus figures. How are you able to afford all of these
you said your capt will be on which ever liverpool midfielder will be in the side for the palace game… how are you gunna pick your capt after the lines up are out.. ????
Bergwijn > Sarr
My wildcard:
Pope
Doherty-Söyuncu-Aurier
Fernandes-Traore-Son-Mane
Rashford-Jimenez(C)-Vardy
Bench:Martin,Cantwell,Lascelles,Robinson
Does anyone know whats going on with FANTASY DRAFT? Points are not showing, transactions are not available?
Should I captain Kane?? And was it worth -8 to bring in Coleman for Lundstram, to bring in Martinez for Leno and Kane for Aguero?? Also who would ye guys put armband on Kane , Salah, Aubameyang,Doherty or Traore. I need to start picking differential captains
Salah not fit
Raul is better for c
One midfielder missing in your squad…budget not sufficient to select one midfielder…only 14 players in your squad..
Who's McCarthy at the end of your bench in the Wildcard? You have 2 keepers already
Last decision on wc, please help:
A. Maguire, Saiss (442)
B. DCL, Kiko (343)
Good luck all 🙂
Does anyone have a link to anything that shows the fixtures each team has? Like the fixture difficulty list on the app. Would be much appreciated 🙂
Chelsea's fixtures look tempting
Who should I bring in excluding mount
Why isnt anyone choosing Calvert Lewin or Richarlison as Captain. Norwich is just terrible.
Two of mee, lascelles or aurier? Who should I go for?
Why is wildcard not active ?
How come you have three goalkeepers?
Nice 11! And your locked in team bro?
