FPL GW31+ | TEAM SELECTION: Wildcard Active! | Gameweek 31+ | Fantasy Premier League Tips 2019/20





🔔 SUBSCRIBE for more FPL videos:

The wildcard is ACTIVE ahead of Tuesday’s Gameweek 31+ deadline but first, let’s take a look at how things are going so far in Double Gameweek 30+.

It’s a fairly 50-50 choice between Mo Salah and Sadio Mané, so hopefully we’ll glean some important information from the Merseyside derby this weekend, in terms of who looks to be in the better shape.

Jamie Vardy could be an outside shout for captaincy but in all honestly, it’s very much likely to land on whichever Liverpool midfielder (Salah or Mane) is in the side for when Crystal Palace come to Anfield.

🏆 Join the 2019/20 FPLtips league!

📱

➡️ League code: defh46

📲 FPLtips team URL:

⭐️ Patreon:

🐦 Twitter:

📸 Instagram:

🔔 SUBSCRIBE for more FPL videos:

📊 Get customised stats and optimisation tools:

🎥 fantasyfootballfix on YT:

#FPL #FantasyPremierLeague #PremierLeague



source Tu tienda especializada de Camisetas de fútbol retro y vintage. Compra camisetas de fútbol antiguas, replicas auténticas. Moda clásica. camiseta valencia 2018