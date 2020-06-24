We’re LIVE for Sheffield United vs Manchester United as the Reds return to Premier League action. Will Solskjaer’s men grab the W?!
Subscribe to my channel here:
Support AMTV here and get bonus content & features:
Subscribe to Straight Up:
Viva Ighalo Merch:
We’ll be live to watch it all unfold in the Matchday Mac LIVE watchalong – get your thoughts in!
Get your SUPERCHATs and COMMENTs in…
Help us hit 100 members before June by joining now:
Like. Comment. Share.
Make sure you hit that subscribe button for DAILY content!!
Adam McKola
You can also find me on…
Twitter: @AdamMcKola
Snapchat: AdamMcKola
Instagram: AdamMcKola
Facebook.com/AdamMcKola
Twitch: AdamMcKola
source Camisetas de futbol , NBA y NFL baratas de la mejor calidad y de los mejores equipos y selecciones del mundo de Hombre,Mujer y Niños. camisetas baratas futbol 2016
16 thoughts on “Manchester United 3-0 Sheffield United | Premier League | Matchday LIVE”
i came back just to see adams reaction to the hattrick 😂
Adam ma bouyyy🤭 that reaction 🤣 get in there lads ,what a game♥️
THE ENGLISH MEDIA SAID HE HAD NO CHANCE
2:03:15 – Tony Hattrick 🙂
Fuck man wish I was inside the ground watching
Tony’s first hattrick 😛😛🔴🔴🔴🔥🔥🔥🔥
First of many man
Mate… except now that it's recorded on the internet that you were drinking before work 😂
@2:03:10 All of Martial FC😂❤️❤️❤️
Come on, get a game clock…
I loved the fact that we apply pressure in game. There is no place for opponents to pass long. That is awesome. Pogba needs to be moved further up on the pitch. That, if we want to keep him and also to have better results in the future. SOLSKJAER please wake up. I would keep him next to Bruno, not behind him. Let's win some trophies.
Adam’s reactions are the best🤣
@9.25 sone legend called stoick got it right say toto will be scoring a 3goals
Is this adam no more with full time devils ?
Bro would be good if u add timer so we know what part of the game is on. Incase people wanna see your reaction to certain parts of the game
need to add a clock in
come on manchester united
i predic 3-o to manchester united