Manchester United 3-0 Sheffield United | Premier League | Matchday LIVE

Posted on by Adam McKola



We’re LIVE for Sheffield United vs Manchester United as the Reds return to Premier League action. Will Solskjaer’s men grab the W?!

Subscribe to my channel here:
Support AMTV here and get bonus content & features:
Subscribe to Straight Up:
Viva Ighalo Merch:

We’ll be live to watch it all unfold in the Matchday Mac LIVE watchalong – get your thoughts in!

Get your SUPERCHATs and COMMENTs in…

Help us hit 100 members before June by joining now:

Like. Comment. Share.

Make sure you hit that subscribe button for DAILY content!!

Adam McKola

You can also find me on…
Twitter: @AdamMcKola
Snapchat: AdamMcKola
Instagram: AdamMcKola
Facebook.com/AdamMcKola
Twitch: AdamMcKola

source Camisetas de futbol , NBA y NFL baratas de la mejor calidad y de los mejores equipos y selecciones del mundo de Hombre,Mujer y Niños. camisetas baratas futbol 2016

16 thoughts on “Manchester United 3-0 Sheffield United | Premier League | Matchday LIVE

  9. I loved the fact that we apply pressure in game. There is no place for opponents to pass long. That is awesome. Pogba needs to be moved further up on the pitch. That, if we want to keep him and also to have better results in the future. SOLSKJAER please wake up. I would keep him next to Bruno, not behind him. Let's win some trophies.

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *