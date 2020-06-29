West Ham vs Chelsea | Top 5 Premier League Moments | Di Canio, Drogba, Lampard





A compilation of the top 5 @West Ham United FC vs @Chelsea Football Club moments in the Premier League. Paul Kitson’s late winner for West Ham United in 1997 as the Hammers won 3-2. Cesc Fàbregas’ brace for Chelsea in 2016. Mario Stanić and Paolo Di Canio both scoring screamers in 2000 and 2002, respectively.

What’s your favourite West Ham United vs Chelsea moment? Let us know in the comments.

