Someone Don’t Like Us! Our Semi Final Reward is City! | Biased Premier League Show fear Troopz
AFTV supports Black Lives Matter for equality and Our Wonderful NHS
AFTV STORE:
SUBSCRIBE NOW :
INSTAGRAM:
TWITTER:
FACEBOOK:
SNAPCHAT:
VKONTAKTE:
TWITCH:
DISCORD:
WEBSITE:
AFTV winner of The Best Overall Football Content Creators at The 2018/19 Football Blogging Awards
AFTV is the Unofficial Voice of Arsenal Fans around the world. AFTV is a platform where fans can voice their independent opinions on the greatest football club in the world.
#AFTV #Arsenal #Football
source Queremos ofrecerte las mejores Camisetas de Fútbol al mejor precio y calidad- Envio Gratis DHL EXPRESS. equipacion juventus 2019
25 thoughts on “Someone Don’t Like Us, Our Semi Final Reward is City! | Biased Premier League Show fear Troopz”
Kr0enke doesn't like Us
Cantwell is a baller
Fa cup you’re our league your 9th and Europa your done
im gonna go with arsenal against city.. 2-1 arsenal
absolutely agrees with troopz, sanchez was the last player with winner mentality. now we have auba & laca who think more about their bromance.
HAHAAHHAH 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
Shouldn't have sold Joel Campbell
Arsenal can definitely be written off. Banter club!!!
As a chelsea fan we seem to have an omen against United. They've oddly slapped us around 3/3 this season. 4th time lucky?
Arsenal 4:0 Manchester city
Oh sorry guyz I meant Mancity 4:0 Arsenal
Arsenal big players buckle under pressure
united rotated a lot and yeah struggled arsenal played their strongest team and struggled
Mid rolls
WE DON'T STAND A CHANCE ROBBIEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE
would not have made any difference,all three teams wanted to draw you,you are the last easy team left in
As much as Robbie doesnt want to speak negatively, Troopz is 100% right about Man City.
Robbie. It appears dat Guenduzi not turned up to training passed 3 days. Agent has been seen.
You man are composing snout the substitute because you have nothing on the bench lol
It wasn’t Dwight Gayle it was Mikel almiron
This is small club mentality……..if we have drawn Man city so what beat them in your dreamz
Man utd and Chelsea will fight for title next season. Arsenal r getting worse and no signs that will change
Troop is right man.
On my life troops is such a jooker
Pep accent🤣🤣🤣🤣
how was utd lucky with 30+ shots
Man City 3-1 arsenal and Man Utd 1-0 Chelsea final will be Man City 1-2 Man Utd