We’ve found Gary Neville! Here are his thoughts on Liverpool’s Premier League title win. #WheresGary
34 thoughts on “Gary Neville's FIRST interview since Liverpool's Premier League title win 🏆”
Ahahaha the moment when you realise in the beginning when it says Garry Nevile won 8 PL titles
Wow, that was a quick return flight from Papua New Guinea. Welcome back Gary, Jamie missed you lol
Gary Said it himself at the beginning of the interview Sky sports is LFC run🖕
What is this story? Someone send me a link
I’m done.
Gotta love Gary Neville, he’s got a sense of humour
He is like every one outside Liverpool love life hate scousers
I dont understand why sky sport really want to "bully" gary, yes its true liverpool win the premier league, this year they are the best team in england, but i think what liverpool achieve this year not as good as barcelona when they win all the trophy in a year, madrid treble in a row for UCL, treble team in a year even the "usual" leicester who want this league too…
Congrats to liverpool but the celebration is too much… just my opinion ✌
0:48 Mancha city
This man said Man u would win the league again before liverpool will about 18 months ago 🙈
HAHAHAHAH
I can't believe that he is still alive
The league has been poor for a few years now so they were going to win it. Hopefully the other 19 teams will play better then we will see how good they are.
My man said it.
Right. Now that the dust has settled and the title has been won, I'd like to take this opportunity to offer my wholehearted congratulations. Very well deserved and best team in the league by a country mile, no arguments. When fans are allowed back they'll be singing ' You'll Never Walk Alone ' at the top of their voices in that incredible atmosphere.
So let's put all rivalries aside and say…….. Congratulations Celtic, thoroughly deserved 👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏
Experts but not football managers.
Its so great t be back enjoying the golden sunshine YNWA
What a shame he has come back though he had gone to continue his successful coaching career
1:28 Those Words of Acceptance from a hardcore Manutd fan, truly satisfying.
I'm not sure if Brighton is in Papua new Guinea
GARY NEVILLE IS THE BEST RIGHT BACK IN THE LEAGUE !! NOT AFRAID TO SAY THAT
It was a tough one for Gary to take it in
Sky sports is comedy gold these days it’s brilliant to watch, I use to never bother with the pre match or post match conversations totally worth it now
congratulation Mané is the best player in this year 2020
Who is here man city won against liverpool 4-0
Wait he has won 10 liverpool 1
Nice speech Gary
supporter . His hatred is an honest one.
I love how dramatic this is
Won 8 epl titles with UNITED 😍😍💯💯💯
Meanwhile Carragher Zer0 😂😂😂
Souness: Pogba's been in his ear and that's why the boy wasn't interested in coming back to sky.
Somewhere Jamie Carragher is laughing his ass off
Gary “11 Premier League Medals” Neville
Qué fácil es opinar eh! Gary.
Como entrenador , es otra cosa verdad?
Dou you remember Valencia CF ?
PATETICO !!!!!