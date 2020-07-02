AFC Bournemouth 1 Newcastle United 4 | Premier League Highlights

The best of the action from Newcastle United’s 4-1 win over AFC Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium.

Dwight Gayle and Sean Longstaff were on target in the first half before Miguel Almiron and Valentino Lazaro added their names to the scoresheet after the break.

  27. After skimming through the comments, the one thing I keep noticing is that Miguel Amirón has brought the club a huge new fanbase from Paraguay…
    Loads of comments congragulating him etc.

