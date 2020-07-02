AFC Bournemouth 1 Newcastle United 4 | Premier League Highlights





The best of the action from Newcastle United’s 4-1 win over AFC Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium.

Dwight Gayle and Sean Longstaff were on target in the first half before Miguel Almiron and Valentino Lazaro added their names to the scoresheet after the break.

source En la tienda online de Fútbol Factory tenemos todas las camisetas de tus equipos y selecciones favoritas en tallas para adulto y niño. real sociedad tienda online