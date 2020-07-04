Can Manchester United land Jadon Sancho and retain Paul Pogba? | Premier League

Posted on by ESPN UK



ESPN FC’s Steve Nicol and Jan Aage Fjortoft react to reports of Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho agreeing to terms with Manchester United. Fjortoft calls …

