Andy is joined by Az to discuss all the last minute changes to your FPL Team Selections, and all the latest news for Fantasy Premier League GW33+
Want to improve your FPL Rank? Check out our members area –
Want to follow us?
💸 Twitter:
📸 Instagram:
👍 Facebook:
source ENVÍO y DEVOLUCIÓN GRATIS – Gran colección de camisetas de fútbol oficiales – Descubre camisetas de equipos y selecciones europeas en camisetasfutboleses.com. camiseta atletico 2018
13 thoughts on “FPL BREAKFAST CLUB – GAMEWEEK 33+ | Fantasy Premier League Tips 19/20”
Would you ignore the reports if it's a free hit
best GK to have for the rest of the season? pope? Patricio?
Gone HUGE this week 😬🙏. Without embarassing myself, not seen what I've done in any ff video out of the 5/6 I've watched since yesterday.
Just read that Bruno and pogba injured in training??? Is it true, if yes my captaincy pick is in trouble
Good morning and good luck
I have a feeling, if Man Utd. is in the lead and get a penalty Rashford will take it just to get a goal.
hope my decision to bring mahrez in works🤞
Loved the stream👍👍🔥
Hope people's Free Hit goes better than mine did last GW, when I FH out of KdB and Raz.
are you guys in the running for the weekly prizes?
“May the wind always be at your back and the sun upon your face. And may the wings of destiny carry you aloft to dance with the stars.” Happy Birthday Andy mate 🎁 🎂
Is it possible to freehit and benchboost in one gw?
is next week a good time to freehit?