Rebecca Lowe recaps a busy Premier League weekend before tackling some of the biggest questions as the season enters its final stretch. #NBCSports #PremierLeague #RebeccaLowe
» Subscribe to NBC Sports:
» Watch Live Sports on NBCSports.com:
» Get more Premier League news on NBC Sports:
Want more Premier League? Check out NBC Sports Gold:
NBC Sports Group serves sports fans 24/7 with premier live events, insightful studio shows, and compelling original programming. NBC Sports is an established leader in the sports media landscape with an unparalleled collection of sports properties that include the Olympics, NFL, Premier League, NHL, NASCAR, PGA TOUR, the Kentucky Derby, Tour de France, French Open, IndyCar and many more.
Subscribe to our channel for the latest sporting news and highlights!
The Premier League across NBC Sports Group launched in 2013 with their biggest and broadest programming commitment to-date in the United States. With live multi-platform coverage of all 380 games, analysis from best-in-class talent and extensive surrounding coverage all week long, NBC Sports Group has become the ultimate destination for new and existing Premier League fans.
The Premier League maintains strong and consistent reach across NBC, NBCSN, CNBC, and NBC Sports Group’s live streaming products, led by the biggest stars and most prestigious teams in the world.
Visit NBC Sports:
Find NBC Sports on Facebook:
Follow NBC Sports on Twitter:
Follow NBC Sports on Instagram:
Premier League Weekend Roundup: Matchweek 33 | The Lowe Down | NBC Sports
source Las camisetas de fútbol de adidas se encuentran entre las preferidas de muchos equipos. Descubre por qué visitando nuestra colección en la web. comprar camiseta leicester
24 thoughts on “Premier League Weekend Roundup: Matchweek 33 | The Lowe Down | NBC Sports”
Imagine pulisic had to beat only two or 3 players. Just imagine one of these players could pass to him when he’s open for once
Good Restart for EPL for sure many GOALS
LFC wins next 5 EPL matches, i am that confident
Wow
My biggest surprise is that Everton and Arsenal are doing better than Tottenham. 3:44
Rebecca please tell Arlo White I’m sorry his man city team lost today.😏
Rebecca is a gem
Thank god she's back!
Missing fans! I'm sorry Mrs Lowe, but that is sad, like some if not most of the announcers who seem to not be able to announce without the fake sound of fans. As a fan, I enjoy hearing the players. It's more interesting. If I want to hear chants I'll go to fake church. But I would never want to go to a Premier League game in person. PL fans are too fanatical. I can't wait to see the players kneel with fans in the stadium. Some fans are gonna go bonkers. I hope the NFL does this and more, but being an American, I doubt it. Much respect for the PL for doing the kneeling, putting Black Lives Matter on the jerseys. I love it!
Where's the Leicester highlights? They're only 3rd place you know. They and Man U and Chelsea fighting for 3rd and 4th places is the most exciting race right now. Are you kidding me NBCSN??
Why does Matic look like a 40 y.o. Math teacher lol
7:39 "Is it the Lowe Down or the Mustie Down?" Haha I love this show!
Everytime Rebecca says “it’s the Lowe Down not the Mustoe Down” it makes me crack up
I’ve never had a cup of tea
Cup of tea
Rebecca Lowe is the best
My right ear is lonely
Greenwood has no doubt been incredible since restart but I don’t think you can justify Greenwood being preferred over Saka based on the fact that he has more goals. Saka has been forced into several different positions showing the insane versatility and talent that he brings to each position. I don’t think you can really compare them yet (or rather based on just this season) but it will certainly be a very close competition between the two
I disagree with you, Saka played in 4 different positions, and always produced.
Rebecca is United fan haha
Rebecca
I simp for Rebecca Lowe 😭
chelsea and leicester fans are nervous lol united are on fire
timo werner in coming