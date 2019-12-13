A Short Biography of Famous Soccer Player – Lilian Thuram

His complete name is Ruddy Lilian Thuram-Ulien. He was born on 1 January 1972 in Pointe-à-Pitre, Guadeloupe. Thuram is an ex-professional soccer player of French and his playing position is as defender (Right back / Centre back). He is the most capped player in the France national side history. At the European Championship, most appearances also have been recorded by Thuram with 16.

Lilian Thuram has some experiences with a number of senior clubs of football. His career started with AS Monaco in 1991. Thuram afterward moved to Parma F.C. in 1996-2001 and next to Juventus in 2001-2006 for value of transfer £25 million, and finally in 2006-2008 to Barcelona club. The greater part of his Italian experience was together with Juventus. He gained 4 Italian Scudetti (two were subsequently withdrawn.) In 2008 Lilian Thuram got retirement from professional soccer because of an uncommon heart defect that miserably happened and took the life of his brother.

Subsequent to becoming world champion in 1998, he was an essential component of France’s victory at Euro 2000, which caused the squad being placed by FIFA as favorite from 2001-2002. In addition Thuram participated in the 2002 and 2006 World Cup, as well as Euro 1996, 2004, and 2008.

Lilian Thuram had some honors and award as long as his career as professional soccer player, some of them as an individual honors are include FIFA World Cup Bronze Ball: 1998, Légion d’honneur: 1998, FIFA 100: 2004, and FIFPro World XI: 2006. And his role with some clubs his achievements are AS Monaco FC (Coupe de France: 1991), Parma F.C. (Coppa Italia: 1999, Supercoppa Italiana: 1999, UEFA Cup: 1999), Juventus F.C. (Serie A: 2001-02 2002-03, Supercoppa Italiana: 2002, 2003), and FC Barcelona (Spanish Super Cup: 2006).

