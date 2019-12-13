Juve on Top! New Champion of Serie A

Juventus is new champion of Serie A The team beat Cagliari away 2-0 and beat Inter Milan 4-2 in the derby and it was enough for the boys of Antonio Conte to triumph.

So "Bianconeri" have added a 28 Serie A title to her window. They were champions in 2003. This is the first gold for them Kalchopoli since the scandal that deprived the team of two titles and sent it to the Series "B".

But now – round before the end, nothing can stop the "Old Lady". Team unbeaten in the league, although the final of the competition is only one round.

Cagliari against Juve won 2-0, but goals were made by Vucinic in the sixth minute and the sheath that you scored an own goal in the 74th minute.

At the same time on "San Siro" stadio was played real action. Inter hit the big rivals AC Milan 4-2 and also helped the Turin giants to become champion.

The character of "Inter" has become Diego Milito, who scored a hat-trick. He was accurate in 14 minutes and in 52 th and 79 th minute shootout. Maicon dovashi eternal rival, with a goal three minutes before the end, but Milan had previously Ibrahimovic scored in the 44th minute from a penalty in the 46th minute.

The match, which became the Crossbar show was seen by 75,000 spectators at the "San Siro".

