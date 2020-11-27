A Short Biography of Famous Soccer Player – John Cole

His full name is Joseph John Cole, and better known as Joe Cole. He was born in Islington, London on 8th November 1981. He is a professional soccer player who now plays for national team of England and Liverpool club. From a very young age, Cole was considered as one of the hottest new talents in English soccer.

In club level, Cole played for West Ham United from 1998 to 2003 before joining Chelsea. Afterward, he leaved Chelsea and play for Liverpool club. With West Ham United, he played more than 100 games for the period of five years. Cole also won many trophies with Chelsea, including three Premier League titles and two FA Cups.

In May 2001, Cole made his international first appearance in opposition to Mexico. He was a part of England’s 2002 FIFA World Cup team. Joe Cole was a team part at Euro 2004 but didn’t truly play. A number of people deem him to be the solution to left wing problem of England and since 2004 Cole has continued to get international appearances.

Joe Cole has a lot of quality performances included England’s game in the World Cup 2006 in opposition to Sweden. In the competition, he was truly named FIFA Man of the Match. Joe Cole was also chosen as the PFA Premiership Team of the Year 2006.

He won many honors during his career as a professional soccer player. With the club of West Ham United, he won UEFA Intertoto Cup (1999). And with England club of Chelsea, he won Premier League (2004-2005, 2005-2006, 2009-2010), Football League Cup (2004-2005, 2006-2007), FA Cup (2006-2007, 2008-2009, 2009-2010), and FA Community Shield (2005). As an individual honor, he won West Ham ‘Hammer of the Year’ (2003), PFA Team of the Year (2006), Chelsea Player of the Year (2008), and Premier League Player of the Month (March 2005).

Camisetas Entrenamiento Brasil Equipamiento, ropa y calzado deportivo . Compra online ahora con los mejores descuentos.