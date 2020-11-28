Straubing Tigers – The Sky’s the Limit – Part III

How can the Tigers’ community smoothly get over the 2nd summer season? This is the big question I was asking myself once looking back to the 2nd season in the Ice Hockey premier league. Lots of exciting matches have passed by, but still there is so much more to come. Sooner or later our goal has to be ranking 10th in order to reach the playoffs.

No more shootouts but still tremendously thrilled by both the Tigers’ appearances in Germany’s Premier League. I can’t help summarizing this terrific experience critically but rather joyfully.

A lot of things have already been said and told, let alone to mention all kinds of official statements and masses of facts which doubtless praised the Tigers as a team that definitely contributed in a very positive way; let alone to mention the poll about the most beloved team/city in the DEL (Deutsche Eishockey Liga).

Sportsmanship, fair play spirit, and their inherent eagerness to always fight till the very end of each game are considered traits which were highly acknowledged by the extremely loyal fans, the representatives of the DEL and even the other teams: An enrichment to its best!

As a matter of fact, the Tigers’ brand has definitely arrived in this top League and is surely petrified amongst the opponents to a certain extent. However, what has been achieved so far is to be proved in the 3rd consecutive season which will be even more difficult and regarded more strenuous by many experts according to popular belief; due to the fact that from now on the Tigers would like to achieve specific goals which are within reach, this forthcoming season is going to develop its own dynamic.

It goes without saying that the status of an ‘underdog’ has eventually faded and there won’t be any kind of underestimation from now on which was proved last season already. Nevertheless, the 3rd year’s goals mustn’t be set unrealistically. Though the quality of the new team seems to be pretty sound and promising, you shouldn’t neglect the fact that the competitors have the same purpose in mind, i.e. trying to get the best players as possible to eventually prevail. But there’s no mission impossible thus revealing a gut’s feeling that the Tigers are going to firmly establish in the league.

Upon arriving in the local stadium which has been described as an old but very charming arena for such prestigious hockey events, the fans as well as the actors on ice equally appreciated the great atmosphere, now best known as the famous ‘Pulverturm roar’. I am pretty confident, that the support of the fans will continue throughout the next year which is firmly linked to certain statistical facts such as the average quantity of spectators during the home games. This figure has remained almost the same as in the first season proving to be a vital indicator for a thorough development.

Thinking ahead happens to be the winning strategy which is already practiced by the CEO’s of the Tigers. Several crucial contracts with well deserved players have already been prolonged and the new coach also agreed upon to further navigate the team next year; besides, a bunch of attractive new professionals has committed with the Tigers and still the scouts are looking for some additional players who are supposed to forge a strong and hungry team, sustaining the chance to struggle for the playoffs in the long run.

In my opinion, it is worthwhile to count and bet on the Tigers during the third season – I am very positive about their upcoming performance: All is well that ends well! From my perspective, the question of how to reach a reasonable conclusion regarding the required closure of the eastern part of the stadium is considered much more substantial for the long-term future of first-class Ice Hockey sport in Straubing.

On the other hand, the persuasion of the members of the municipal council and the Mayor himself in terms of supporting the ideal solution – the erection of a brand new arena to guarantee the optimal support of people interested in Ice Hockey and Skating – will have to be mainly focused upon in the long run.

However, the 2nd best option, sole close-up of the stadium has been looked upon as efficient and sexy too, at least from the perspective of the town’s officials. I am curious how this second solution will be realized throughout the upcoming months before the first prep games can take place in this slightly new environment. There’s no doubt, the freezing factor will still remain shortly above 0 degree Celsius as far as I have been informed.

Basically, it’s an issue of providing enough funds and donations but definitely an investment for further generations, no matter how long the Tigers can afford to stay in the DEL and incite their faithful fans.

I believe maintaining a solid organizational environment will play an essential part regarding a successful survival in this money-oriented world of sports. In this way, sufficient prep work has been done, i.e. strategically aiming at a broad team formation and fulfilling necessary juridical contractual tasks at the earliest stage in order to establish ideal presuppositions for the next season.

Now the open topic concerning the required design of the stadium has to be clarified as soon as possible. Having mastered that last piece of the domino, the future of Ice Hockey with the Tigers might look bright and prospective.

My personal outlook for the 3rd year’s adventure in the DEL is as follows:

1) I know for sure that, I will buy a specially priced ticket named ’10er Karte’ (i.e. ten tickets for a special price) again offering one game for free; depending upon the story of the season, I guess I will attend even more games compared to last year’s primary experience using this kind of ticket, when I even persuaded my sister to accompany me to one game close to the end of the season.

2) Though, I am living pretty far away from the Pulverturm (i.e. Freising, north of Munich) my status as Tigers’ fan has been fostered quite a bit. Upon joining a hobby Ice Hockey club in Freising – by coincidence they are called ‘Media Tigers’ – I have built up a strong frame of reference for this exciting sport. Whilst starting to practice in July in order to physically bridge the summer and get in good shape for the winter, I won’t have any trouble to suffer from a mental and psychological gap, not being involved into my favorite leisure occupation for a long time.

3) The Tigers should uncompromisingly stick to their inherent qualities which are: strictly paying attention to discipline, keeping more than one eye to the defense, and fighting from the very beginning to the ultimate second of the game. This is what the crowd is going to expect and what the audience is giving credit for. Therefore, these traits and characteristics have to be maintained and literally spiritualized without any doubt.

4) The fact that the fan’s beloved son, Billy Trew together with his offensive partner Jason Dunham have prolonged their contracts which is a real blessing for the entire Tigers’ community – with this treasure in their back, they are able to reach a lot more than probably marked in their minds…

