Lonestar Soccer Club – One of the Finest Soccer Clubs in Austin, Texas

Lonestar Soccer Club is one of the youth (U5 to U18) soccer clubs in United States and is based in Austin, Texas. It has competing teams that compete in USSF Development Academy, R3 Premier League, Division I, Super II, Division II, Division III and IV. Lonestar SC is the biggest soccer club in central Texas with more than 100 teams that competes in different levels in 2009-2010 season. Since 2004, Lonestar SC has achieved 61 Western District Championships, 35 State Championships, 4 Regional Finalists, 3 Regional Championships, 3 National Finalists and National Championship.

2010 was the year for Lonestar SC’s U19 girls Red led by JD Cochran to won their first National Championship.

Lonestar SC is one of the 50 soccer clubs in US selected as a Nike Premier Club. It is also one of the 64 clubs selected by USSF to participate in its Development Academy. The criteria in selecting these clubs include the numbers of best players and success in elite competitions. The Lonestar SC has qualified with these criteria so it has been selected.

If the USSF choose the Lonestar Soccer, for the best performance they have carry on to their players, then it would be the best soccer club to where you can register your child. With the list of finalist and championships under the Lonestar Soccer Club, you will be assured that your child can achieve the goal in soccer.

The club has set of trained and experienced coaches to give the players effective training including the effective techniques in playing. Their goal is to prepare their players to be competitive as well as gain self-confidence for effective performance in the coming competitions they will possibly join.

Register now and acquire some special packages regarding the soccer training. On your part as parents, what you can give are all the supports they need to be confident.

Camisetas Irlanda Puedes comprar todas las camisetas oficiales de fútbol en futbolmania, la tienda de las mejores camisetas de fútbol – Devolución gratis.