Arsenal Vs Barcelona in the Champions League Draw

A fierce rivalry is poised to renew when Arsenal takes on Barcelona in the round of 16 at the European Cup in Champions League play. Arsenal, the world’s third-most valuable football club, brings an awesome attack to bear, even though the men from North London lost to the top-ranked Spanish club in the finals in 2006 and again last year in the quarter-finals. Manager Arsene Wenger insists that his club isn’t bent on revenge, though. Neither are they particularly worried about the matchup.

No Strangers to Each Other

«I know who we will get,» he said. «If I say we want Barcelona, you won’t believe me. I don’t even think about it.» As for the match last season in which Arsenal was thwarted by Barcelona, Wenger calls it «some of the best football I’ve ever seen.» He marvels at the Barcelona club’s skills. «What was surprising was that they had no weak moment in that game. Their determination and focus for 90 minutes was spot-on and the quality was unbelievable.»

Mutual Respect

Despite the fact that Arsenal has only won twice on Spanish soil, Wenger takes an anything-is-possible approach, saying, «On a night, anything can happen.» Barcelona’s manager, Pep Guardiola, feels the same way and isn’t displaying any measure of overconfidence. «Arsenal frightens me, but that is true of all the clubs in the draw,» he says, calling the Gunners a «classic of English football», and stresses the boldness and daring of Arsenal’s offense. «If you’re not at your best, Arsenal will overrun you.»

Barcelona sporting director Txiki Begiristain anticipates a real donnybrook when his side lines up against the Premier League’s top-scoring team. «This will be the most spectacular of all the quarter-finals in terms of football,» he said. It is worth noting that nobody on either side is willing to make a prediction. They’ll have to settle it on the pitch.

