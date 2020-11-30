The Case Against Using An Autoresponder

I’ve had to put on my best armour today.

Why? Because I’m no doubt gonna get one hell of a backlash from certain people. After all, email marketers are supposed to love autoresponders.

Aren’t they?

Well, hold your horses. Because I’m here to tell you why you should be sending daily emails (as daily broadcasts) as opposed to relying on an autoresponder sequence.

Ready? Let’s get straight into it…

1) You can’t be «current» with an autoresponder

One of the best things about daily email, is that you get to talk about current events.

And when you talk to your prospects about current things that are happening in the world, they’re gonna pay attention.

Want an example? Okay then. When Leicester won the Premier League, it gave me something current to talk about. And it turned out to be one of the most profitable emails I’ve written. I reckon this was just because people could relate to it, as it had only just happened.

TV series’ and films also make for great email fodder. Again, clearly you have to be current when talking about these.

But if you relied on an autoresponder, you couldn’t exactly be «current», could you…

2) You risk «losing» a lot of people because of one email

Look, even I write a poor email once in a while (I know, shock horror, right?!).

But that doesn’t matter. Because I can just make sales the next day with a better email. And that poor email would then be consigned to history.

But if that same email was in an autoresponder sequence, every single person who joined my list in the future would also receive it. Yes, I know you could take it out or change it. But that’s making things harder than they need to be. Sending daily emails is just so less complicated.

3) Autoresponders don’t tend to «pitch» in every single email

Look, I know you can easily make an autoresponder with a sales pitch in every email.

But the fact of the matter is, most autoresponders don’t. Instead, they tend to tell a story that is told over the course of numerous emails, before then pitching a product/service.

Now, listen.

I’m sure this works.

There are certainly guys who do successfully use autoresponders. Andre Chaperon and John McIntyre spring to mind.

But I believe Ben Settle is the best email marketer in the world. And he does daily email. And, yes, he pitches every single day – without having to take anyone through a long-winded story sequence. Clearly, you’re gonna make money faster doing it Ben’s way. And I like fast. I’m sure you do, too.

Anyway, I’m not saying autoresponders are the devil.

Far from it.

In fact, they do have some advantages over daily broadcasts.

But you know what? For me personally, nothing has come even close to beating daily email when it comes to making sales.

And trust me, if you do it right, it’ll be the same for you, too.

