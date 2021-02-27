Edinson Cavani | Still in His Best in 2020-21 ᴴᴰ

⚽ Hello, guys! That’s our 2020 compilation of the Uruguayan striker, Edinson Cavani. We gathered Cavani’s best skills, assists & goals from this season season for Man United. Check it out!
wtf is this !!!!!! you show every touch on the ball of the season and you call it !his best! im uruguayan and i see hundred of players who do the same on they worst days……pls be respectfull about fans and more omportant for players …..i love cavani but he isnt in his best right now …at least not in england that league isnt for technical players .[before you say what about christiano or any other technical player,ket me say they waste time over there]
Still el matador
Is the best…
Cavani
El cavani matador
ok just the hair makes him already good
Cavani is the best solution for man utd after Bruno
What a signing
Choose a better song next time u edit
Unfortunately we don't provide him with the right supplies and assists consistently.
😔
Vamos arriba Cavani esta agarrando la mano con este cuadro Inglés…fuerza
He is ours now.
Come on united
Rashford is gona learn soo soo much from him
Imagine we sign him at his prime🔥🔥
Matador
Gracias Negrito ❤
From Uruguay, with love ❤🇺🇾❤🇺🇾❤
The king is back
Wow epl champion
Xtra good experience striker
Is Cavani the new Cantona?
Great player,best person.
Gracias Negrito
It is wrong to buy Edison and not using him to the fullest potential, while the others younger strikers are good, but not the best yet, there is every steps to learn from Cavani, I hardly praise players and I see a special element in getting him on th eReds shirt of Manchester, and I'm not sounding out Ole… I'm telling Ole to use Cavani as often as possible , he is not A sub
Can't wait to see him touches the ball again
Magic , Cavani top up.💣💥🗯🗯
Bro he has transformed the mindset of every player in the club, the perfect signing
Still watching games of him during his years at Palermo. Absolute legend.
The Man…The Myth…The Legend.
EL MATADOR 🐂🔥
El matador the best