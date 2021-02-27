Edinson Cavani | Still in His Best in 2020-21 ᴴᴰ

⚽ Hello, guys! That’s our 2020 compilation of the Uruguayan striker, Edinson Cavani. We gathered Cavani’s best skills, assists & goals from this season season for Man United. Check it out!

  1. Hope you guys enjoy it! Please hit the like button and subscribe for more quality football videos! 👊

  2. wtf is this !!!!!! you show every touch on the ball of the season and you call it !his best! im uruguayan and i see hundred of players who do the same on they worst days……pls be respectfull about fans and more omportant for players …..i love cavani but he isnt in his best right now …at least not in england that league isnt for technical players .[before you say what about christiano or any other technical player,ket me say they waste time over there]

  3. Still el matador

  4. Is the best…

  5. Cavani

  6. El cavani matador

  7. ok just the hair makes him already good

  8. Cavani is the best solution for man utd after Bruno

  9. What a signing

  10. Choose a better song next time u edit

  11. Unfortunately we don't provide him with the right supplies and assists consistently.
    😔

  12. Vamos arriba Cavani esta agarrando la mano con este cuadro Inglés…fuerza

  13. He is ours now.

    Come on united

  14. Rashford is gona learn soo soo much from him

  15. Imagine we sign him at his prime🔥🔥

  16. Matador

  17. Gracias Negrito ❤
    From Uruguay, with love ❤🇺🇾❤🇺🇾❤

  18. The king is back

  19. Wow epl champion

  20. Xtra good experience striker

  21. Is Cavani the new Cantona?

  22. Great player,best person.

  23. Gracias Negrito

  24. It is wrong to buy Edison and not using him to the fullest potential, while the others younger strikers are good, but not the best yet, there is every steps to learn from Cavani, I hardly praise players and I see a special element in getting him on th eReds shirt of Manchester, and I'm not sounding out Ole… I'm telling Ole to use Cavani as often as possible , he is not A sub

  25. Can't wait to see him touches the ball again

  26. Magic , Cavani top up.💣💥🗯🗯

  27. Bro he has transformed the mindset of every player in the club, the perfect signing

  28. Still watching games of him during his years at Palermo. Absolute legend.

  29. The Man…The Myth…The Legend.
    EL MATADOR 🐂🔥

  30. El matador the best

