50 comentarios

  1. Cavani o Falcao ? Vs top 10 ⤵
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KLnzSLVFjGE

    Responder

  2. Imagine if united actually played to his strengths

    Responder

  3. Cavani posible refuerzo de boca

    Responder

  4. Esta en el top 5 mejores 9 del mundo de estos 10 años

    Responder

  5. 0:40 he looks like zlatan tbh

    Responder

  6. Quanto mi manchi

    Responder

  7. Grande edi ¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡

    Responder

  8. His goal against Portugal?

    Responder

  9. Number 3 and number 10….💪🇺🇾😍

    Responder

  10. Quien lo hizo?
    CAVANI
    Quién lo hizo?
    CAVANI
    Quién lo hizo?
    CAVANI

    Responder

  11. Its so nice to have a football clip video without terrible eurohouse music blaring on it. (I don't know if thats a musical genre really but you know what I'm getting at)

    Responder

  12. Matador

    Responder

  13. Tengo la suerte de haber visto jugar a Cavani, Suárez y Forlan

    Responder

  14. Después de Luis Suárez el mejor 9 del mundo orgulloso charrúa hermoso tener esa delantera LETAL 💯🇺🇾💪😎

    Responder

  15. Cavani in Naples > Cristiano Ronaldo in Real Madrid and Juventus

    Responder

  16. One of the best player in the world
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0ZbPq7zU-d4&t=6s

    Responder

  17. Who come after watch he score against Man city match?

    Responder

  18. For Number 9 I was saying to myself: 'That's not Cavani, that's Zlatan Ibrahimović'

    Responder

  19. What a beast of a Striker…Cavani!

    Responder

  20. Fc

    Responder

  21. Impressionante…de Los mejores 5 centroavante de la história

    Responder

  22. UNited was very lucky to have EDison and Cavani sign for United, nothing less, this is made in Heaven,

    Responder

  23. I never thought i could get my instagram account back after it was hacked until someone recommend https://instagram.com/posh_tools?igshid=e1tc8kfqon8a. He recovered my account fast and perfectly. No one does it better than them, They're the best 💯

    Responder

  24. The commentators are also ranked in order..

    Responder

  25. Man utd should give his tight shirt

    Responder

  26. i have met cavani before

    Responder

  27. Cavani is an underrated legend.

    Responder

  28. Magic

    Responder

  29. Sono contento che sia andato via dal mio Napoli… campioni così non si possono sprecare in società che ambiscono al 4 posto….

    Responder

  30. Who's here because they know Cavani is a beast 🦁

    Responder

  31. el de taco esta en el top 3

    Responder

  32. One gol scorpion naples

    Responder

  33. desde que llego neymar al PSG empezaron los problemas. Cavani amado por la parcialidad del
    psg pero neymar le hizo la vida imposible.porque quiere ser el solo la estrella.

    Responder

  34. para mi el mejor es el que hace con uruguay que se manda esa tremenda tijera solito..

    cavani.orgullo nacional..

    Responder

  35. The goal that eliminate portugal in the WC is not here….???

    Responder

  36. I love Uruguay 🇺🇾🇺🇾🇺🇾❤❤

    Responder

  37. À la maradona!

    Responder

  38. 🥰🎉

    Responder

  39. Who’s here because they suck donkey dick?

    Responder

  40. Sikkk !…Pure Brilliance. that commentator for goal # 2 though…heheheh😁😁

    Responder

  41. 😃

    Responder

  42. Complete Striker we should have so far…and he's here! 🔥🔥🔥

    Responder

  43. its not cavani its tarzan

    Responder

  44. I see why this guy is underrated

    Responder

  45. We still

    Responder

  46. This guy is a legend one of the most complete strikers of all time

    Responder

  47. Kaladin Stormblest

    Responder

  48. Naaaaaaaaa

    Responder

  49. I love the way the crowds hail is name

    Responder

  50. 1:56 Stand: Crimson King, Epitaph

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *