EDINSON CAVANI Top 10 goals of his career
Updated: 13/05/18
Music:
Cavani o Falcao ? Vs top 10 ⤵
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KLnzSLVFjGE
Imagine if united actually played to his strengths
Cavani posible refuerzo de boca
Esta en el top 5 mejores 9 del mundo de estos 10 años
0:40 he looks like zlatan tbh
Quanto mi manchi
Grande edi ¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡
His goal against Portugal?
Number 3 and number 10….💪🇺🇾😍
Quien lo hizo?
CAVANI
Quién lo hizo?
CAVANI
Quién lo hizo?
CAVANI
Its so nice to have a football clip video without terrible eurohouse music blaring on it. (I don't know if thats a musical genre really but you know what I'm getting at)
Matador
Tengo la suerte de haber visto jugar a Cavani, Suárez y Forlan
Después de Luis Suárez el mejor 9 del mundo orgulloso charrúa hermoso tener esa delantera LETAL 💯🇺🇾💪😎
Cavani in Naples > Cristiano Ronaldo in Real Madrid and Juventus
One of the best player in the world
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0ZbPq7zU-d4&t=6s
Who come after watch he score against Man city match?
For Number 9 I was saying to myself: 'That's not Cavani, that's Zlatan Ibrahimović'
What a beast of a Striker…Cavani!
Fc
Impressionante…de Los mejores 5 centroavante de la história
UNited was very lucky to have EDison and Cavani sign for United, nothing less, this is made in Heaven,
The commentators are also ranked in order..
Man utd should give his tight shirt
i have met cavani before
Cavani is an underrated legend.
Magic
Sono contento che sia andato via dal mio Napoli… campioni così non si possono sprecare in società che ambiscono al 4 posto….
Who's here because they know Cavani is a beast 🦁
el de taco esta en el top 3
One gol scorpion naples
desde que llego neymar al PSG empezaron los problemas. Cavani amado por la parcialidad del
psg pero neymar le hizo la vida imposible.porque quiere ser el solo la estrella.
para mi el mejor es el que hace con uruguay que se manda esa tremenda tijera solito..
cavani.orgullo nacional..
The goal that eliminate portugal in the WC is not here….???
I love Uruguay 🇺🇾🇺🇾🇺🇾❤❤
À la maradona!
🥰🎉
Sikkk !…Pure Brilliance. that commentator for goal # 2 though…heheheh😁😁
😃
Complete Striker we should have so far…and he's here! 🔥🔥🔥
its not cavani its tarzan
I see why this guy is underrated
We still
This guy is a legend one of the most complete strikers of all time
Kaladin Stormblest
Naaaaaaaaa
I love the way the crowds hail is name
1:56 Stand: Crimson King, Epitaph