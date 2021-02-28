Edinson Cavani – All Goals For PSG (2013-2020)

20 comentarios en Edinson Cavani – All Goals For PSG (2013-2020)



Watch all of Edinson Cavani’s league goals for PSG, the Uruguayan had a brilliant goal scoring career in France and should be set for a big move to Manchester United.

20 comentarios

  2. This guy is different. He is sharp

    Responder

  3. Superb finisher. What shot location!

    Responder

  4. Thanks for the video, what a player 😎

    Responder

  5. Wish he scored 200 goals for United

    Responder

  6. Some of his first touch infront of goal are like van persie….his instinct are good

    Responder

  7. So you’re telling me that Man Utd now have : Fernandes,pogba,rashford,cavani,telles,Fred And mata all as free kick takers

    Responder

  8. Music cam sial

    Responder

  9. people be slagging him off because he is playing in the French league. Firstly, France are the champions of world football, and didnt Man Shitty lose more than once to Lyon???

    Mandela went to prison, was released, became president and died, thats how long since England won anything.

    Stop using the unpredictability of the EPL as a barometer for quality football. Yes the marketing department is what makes the EPL such a big ''brand''

    There are quality players in other leagues. While english pundits keep asking if can they do it on a wet night in stoke…….other nations are winning world cups……levels

    Responder

  10. Too many years wasted in the French league

    Responder

  11. I support Manchester united

    Responder

  12. Some of these defences are absolutely shambolic.

    Responder

  13. This guy has scored some absolute bangers. Better goals than other top strikers in the Prem.. lets see what he can do

    Responder

  14. what a player, man utd did a great sign

    Responder

  15. And they keep talking about neymar lol

    Responder

  16. Man's hair didn't grow for the last 7 years..

    Responder

  17. maxmoefoe

    Responder

  18. All goals for PSG in Ligue 1…this title is false he scored 201 goals so there are no "all goals" in this video…lame

    Responder

  19. No is 200 goals ?

    Responder

  20. Welcome to United Edinson, hopefully he regains his form

    Responder

