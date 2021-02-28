Edinson Cavani – All Goals For PSG (2013-2020)

Watch all of Edinson Cavani’s league goals for PSG, the Uruguayan had a brilliant goal scoring career in France and should be set for a big move to Manchester United.
This guy is different. He is sharp
Superb finisher. What shot location!
Thanks for the video, what a player 😎
Wish he scored 200 goals for United
Some of his first touch infront of goal are like van persie….his instinct are good
So you’re telling me that Man Utd now have : Fernandes,pogba,rashford,cavani,telles,Fred And mata all as free kick takers
people be slagging him off because he is playing in the French league. Firstly, France are the champions of world football, and didnt Man Shitty lose more than once to Lyon???
Mandela went to prison, was released, became president and died, thats how long since England won anything.
Stop using the unpredictability of the EPL as a barometer for quality football. Yes the marketing department is what makes the EPL such a big ''brand''
There are quality players in other leagues. While english pundits keep asking if can they do it on a wet night in stoke…….other nations are winning world cups……levels
Too many years wasted in the French league
Some of these defences are absolutely shambolic.
This guy has scored some absolute bangers. Better goals than other top strikers in the Prem.. lets see what he can do
what a player, man utd did a great sign
And they keep talking about neymar lol
All goals for PSG in Ligue 1…this title is false he scored 201 goals so there are no "all goals" in this video…lame
No is 200 goals ?
Welcome to United Edinson, hopefully he regains his form