Edinson Cavani – El Matador – Skills & Goals – 2016/17 HD

32 comentarios en Edinson Cavani – El Matador – Skills & Goals – 2016/17 HD



32 comentarios

  1. Saudades 😢 volta Cavani 🔴🔵

    Responder

  2. He is the real el materdor

    Responder

  3. Let's do.. it in SUPA STRIKAS WAY!!!!….

    Responder

  4. Is Cavani actually el matador

    Responder

  5. Cavani is the elegancy, and golll.
    💣💥🗯🗯🗯❤❤❤ touday , and red top ❤❤❤❤👍👏👏

    Responder

  6. Cavani es la elegancia del gooolllllllll.
    💣💥🗯🗯🗯

    Responder

  7. Who been here beceuse yesterday Manchester united won 3-2 ?

    Responder

  8. So this is el matador from supa strikas in real life lol

    Responder

  9. I don't think United Understand they have a world class striker! It really bothers me that it only takes basic football to get the best out of him. He has the size, strength, positioning, a threat in the air, finishing. It's sad the united dont have proper wingers to supply crosses or the Vision to give him a pass or further more even click with his movement. It's like he makes all the right moves, they just dont see the pass to him. Jheez am so mad at Ole. Someone sign a new Manager at Man U

    😡😡

    Responder

  10. Supar striker el matador

    Responder

  11. Did u also think that cavani looks like the tarzan🤔

    Responder

  12. Who is here after he join manchester united?

    Responder

  13. Welcome to Manchester united

    Responder

  14. Bate imashe ludogorets bahti

    Responder

  15. WELCOME TO MAN U

    Responder

  16. Anyone here when he signed for Manchester United??

    Responder

  17. He's so talented

    Responder

  18. Welcome Man Utd scouts

    Responder

  19. KAVANİ BIRAK ŞU KORANANIN HERKESİ KIRIP GEÇİRDİĞİ AVRUPAYI GEL TÜRKİYEYE DAHA UZUN YAŞA SANA TÜRKİYE SENDE FENERBAHÇEYE HAYAT VER. 30 MİLYON SANA AŞIK BUNU KAÇIRMA BU FIRSAT BİR DAHA ASLA OLMAYABİLİR

    Responder

  20. Vem pro galo Cavani

    Responder

  21. ben gibi oynuyor

    Responder

  22. Seja bem vindo ao Grêmio!

    Responder

  23. CAVANI NO GREMIO

    Responder

  24. Cavani e Gremio

    Responder

  25. had
    i orddan ospsıeq12ilöd çocuyqğpwie FENR

    Responder

  26. FENERBAHÇE 💛💙💛💙💛💙💛💙💛💙

    Responder

  27. Vai destruir no Grêmio!

    Responder

  28. Grêmio , e nada más.

    Responder

  29. Cavani é muito mais jogador que o Icard o PSG fez um péssimo negócio

    Responder

  30. Bem vindo ao gremio🔥💙

    Responder

  31. Flamengo

    Responder

  32. Sevgili hemşerilerim. Cavani Fenerbahçe'ye gelmez. Gelecek olsa da öyle bir mali durum yok. Adam kariyerinin topunu oynuyor. Van Persie falan geldi modundasınız bu adam World class.

    Responder

