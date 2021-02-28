Edinson Cavani – Welcome to Man United – 2020/21

I must state that in NO way, shape or form am I intending to infringe rights of the copyright holder. Content used is strictly for research/reviewing purposes and to help educate. All under the Fair Use law.
My striker!!!!!
hope he can get rid of curse number 7 on mu
He will be the next di maria in Man U
Man U is very good at signing world class players to prepare for Division 1
SANCHO ? NO
CAVANI ? YES
Cavani cavani meh aku mak..dek anang anok anok aku tok cavani
Helloo kavani
Welcome Edison Cavani !
Cavani goallll
Ander herera nen an in swap ang tluk ani, zawng ho, MIZO ka ni, min lo hnial duh suh u,
His impact will become same as ibrahimovic impact at man utd.. Mark my words
Cavani will shock the football world
Song?
Welcome to rubbish team🤣🤣
Diego Forlan 2.0?
Fans:Edisdon Cavani panic buy and injury prone and too old.
End of season bags 30 +goals in all competitions.
Fans:Cavani best panic buy ever in Utd's history
Here comes the destroyer.. Man utd is about to be great again.
This one is a sensible signing and a good one one at that.. his passion, workrate and selfless type of play would be a good thing for the youngsters in the squad and the other players around.. at his age and himself being someone who won various titles and a highly technical talented player, if he does what he is known for, running to ground for the team, hopefully this will eventually rub on the other younger players who at many times tend to become complacent during the game.. in our current team, only a small number of players can be said to have high work rate and run themselves to death – Fernandes, mctominay, Williams and rashford (pre injury) and VDB.. rashford workrate seems to have dropped lately.. man utd has many talented players, but still lacks the character and workrate beffiting a title competing team..
Ole better put our strongest depth squads to Win the champions league So we can get Dayot upamecano Or Finishing the top 4 3 or 2 or 1
form is temporary class is permanent
He gonna be the united hero
Cavani has a spirit of a UNITED. I believe in him.
intro song?
Use that future song more in videos
SouthAmerica,No.7,manchesterunited＝dimaria,sanchez…
What's the name of the second song?
Actually am happy to have Cavani bcoz Telles crosses to the box too much and we dont have anyone good in the air in our frontline
Ok the thing that made me like Cavani was his fifa stat of being an ENGINE…ps i like Engines in fifa, but it might also be one of his problems…this brotha moves the entire damn pitch😲😲…he might slow us down during counter attacks…
with bullshit defense and goalkeeper
Each time I use him is my league he never disappointed me I so much love this guy ,,
Just imagine a team that has Canada aguero and origi as center striker
Dmaria dybala rwf
Mbabbe lwf
John Henderson casino keita mid field
Anyone know the first song?
Mu need new CB, macguuueeerr to slowly if they get counter attack.
Solskjaer may bench him like he's doing to van de beek
He will be a good signing as he played with so many great players like Ibra… main thing is whether the others around him support him… even if we signed Sancho but no support from other players, he will be a flopped too… now the team has to click and move on from the disastrous defeat… GGMU…
Real leader eggresion like players with his attitude his hav experience united need that bcz the current team hav no leaders
He's an enormous make us twinkling again for United sides.
United can't attract a big name no more
Rashford play with legend Rooney, ibrahimovic, cavani. Lucky rashford.
Finally out an out striker for utd..not those wingers cum striker. Proven striker and guaranteed goals. See him like drigba type of player..only age is older..but hey if utd fans can welcome zlatan y cant u guys welcome him furthermore zlatan is older then him..both free transfer too and his wage is ard 200k that is consider low for a proven and world class striker like cavani..
I have so much confidence in cavani more than martial despite his age
WELCOME TO GRÊMIO FUTEBOL CAVANI 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
When Ibra signed the 12 months after we saw a huge improvement in the younger attackers, hopefully Cavani can do the same and push them even further.