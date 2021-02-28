Edinson Cavani Will Change United's Attacking Football

🔔 Turn on notifications to stay updated with new uploads!
Edinson Cavani 2020/21, Welcome to Manchester United, Goals, Skills, Assists
You predicted it
Shite!
Who's here after we beat Southampton 9 0
who is here after we were losing 2-0 to southampon and in 30 min he scored 2 goals and got an assist
And how right you were! I can see us winning trophies soon 🏆
Man utd will also sign C. Ronaldo back @40…
Peace of mind united, you all won an important award, see it calmly, a very dangerous duo can arise if they join forces, Rashford and Cavani. Both talented, with a thirst for goal, and if they connect from the start they will be hoarse from shouting many goals. To some extent Cavani can be more of a player than Suarez himself, and has almost the same intensity as when he played his first soccer game. Know how to wait, I'm not selling you a smoke bag. I am from Uruguay and I know my fellow country men.
UNITED WILL BE CHAMPION WITH CAVANI
And rashford / martial fc fans thought he is going to be backup. Lmao fck off ,he is going to bench their bumboy
People keep talking about the guy age listen if you look after yourself age ain’t nothing mate
What a beast!
He's horrendous wahahahahhahahah
A lot of negative comments here huh? We still haven't seen him playing yet. So… after he play for next 5 games or more than that, then we can decide is he the good flip or omg. Yeah ? We see because it's depend on it's player, strategy Ole give, teammates, team ego, discipline, and THE BOARD
Yes, he will score 3 goals whole season and change Man U into 1 of the lousiest
Looks great but doing this with united will be vastly different. Almost every player post fergie has flopped. The coaching setup is abysmal.
Imo nothing gonna change unless we have proper owner, CEO & manager
We need a manager who isn't afraid to make changes during the game or even drop player when they play like shit
IDK how Maguire managed to play full 90 mins after making such amateur mistakes
Do you think he would even start the next match if it was klopp, guardiola or even lampard nope
I would be very happy if cavani success in united but I don't know what to feel now
Remember old Kaizo video of 2015 Cavani the sniper, such great video, this ones is good but the old one was even better
or
United Will Change Edinson Cavani's Attacking Football
33 nd haven’t played in 8
Months what’s going on at United!!!
I dont think so. I just think that he will fight with Bruno after United was given a penalty.. let he play 1st games first then we can said everything. But for me the player like him the player that united was missing. hope he success.
The man can at least pass the ball, create chances for his team mates, unlike Martial and Pogba who are glory hunters. Seriously guys watch the highlights of the games we lost, you’ll know what I’m talking about.
Edinson Cavani will change nothing .. believe me LOL
I hope he will shoot lots of arrows at Man Utd 😊
Age is nothing how old is ronaldo and is still the best player of all times
I like his mentality
I HATE TIKTOK AD
Hope he brings something in front
With ball keep and post play also clinical finish.
Hold the Ball and do counter attack with both wings sound good.
Macguire benched at u23 please…
3:07 is an example of where I see him being most effective at united. Not sure if he’ll be as lethal but he’ll still have that vision
As a united fan, i hope he does well but i will be having very low expectations for cavani
2:42m and aslo 2:54m. Luk His aggresiveness energy his desire is fantastic, i wish martial will learn tht and forget the laziness. Our guys ar nt tht serious. At all 🤧
so score ten and concede twenty….fucking fuck!!!!
He's a traditional forward
let ur wait his deliverances nt excitment
just love that celebration, the archer, pure class, he is gonna hit the target for us here at utd, re-kindled some hope after last week
We need new manager player are good but Ole is very bad
Please shut the fuck up.how will he do anything at all?? Please explain
we needed this kind of striker he will give us an option we dont get from Martial and Rashford, and Greenwood needs a mentor right now
Well he's 33 now so
Who is better Cavani or Suarez 🤔
bet
Too old,fragile,injury prone but better than nothing.