Edinson Cavani Will Change United's Attacking Football

➤➤ Edinson Cavani 2020/21, Welcome to Manchester United, Goals, Skills, Assists

  2. You predicted it

    Responder

  3. Shite!

    Responder

  4. Who's here after we beat Southampton 9 0

    Responder

  5. who is here after we were losing 2-0 to southampon and in 30 min he scored 2 goals and got an assist

    Responder

  6. And how right you were! I can see us winning trophies soon 🏆

    Responder

  7. Man utd will also sign C. Ronaldo back @40…

    Responder

  8. Peace of mind united, you all won an important award, see it calmly, a very dangerous duo can arise if they join forces, Rashford and Cavani. Both talented, with a thirst for goal, and if they connect from the start they will be hoarse from shouting many goals. To some extent Cavani can be more of a player than Suarez himself, and has almost the same intensity as when he played his first soccer game. Know how to wait, I'm not selling you a smoke bag. I am from Uruguay and I know my fellow country men.

    Responder

  9. UNITED WILL BE CHAMPION WITH CAVANI

    Responder

  10. And rashford / martial fc fans thought he is going to be backup. Lmao fck off ,he is going to bench their bumboy

    Responder

  11. People keep talking about the guy age listen if you look after yourself age ain’t nothing mate

    Responder

  12. What a beast!

    Responder

  13. He's horrendous wahahahahhahahah

    Responder

  14. A lot of negative comments here huh? We still haven't seen him playing yet. So… after he play for next 5 games or more than that, then we can decide is he the good flip or omg. Yeah ? We see because it's depend on it's player, strategy Ole give, teammates, team ego, discipline, and THE BOARD

    Responder

  15. Yes, he will score 3 goals whole season and change Man U into 1 of the lousiest

    Responder

  16. Looks great but doing this with united will be vastly different. Almost every player post fergie has flopped. The coaching setup is abysmal.

    Responder

  17. Imo nothing gonna change unless we have proper owner, CEO & manager
    We need a manager who isn't afraid to make changes during the game or even drop player when they play like shit
    IDK how Maguire managed to play full 90 mins after making such amateur mistakes
    Do you think he would even start the next match if it was klopp, guardiola or even lampard nope
    I would be very happy if cavani success in united but I don't know what to feel now

    Responder

  18. Remember old Kaizo video of 2015 Cavani the sniper, such great video, this ones is good but the old one was even better

    Responder

  19. or
    United Will Change Edinson Cavani's Attacking Football

    Responder

  20. 33 nd haven’t played in 8
    Months what’s going on at United!!!

    Responder

  21. I dont think so. I just think that he will fight with Bruno after United was given a penalty.. let he play 1st games first then we can said everything. But for me the player like him the player that united was missing. hope he success.

    Responder

  22. The man can at least pass the ball, create chances for his team mates, unlike Martial and Pogba who are glory hunters. Seriously guys watch the highlights of the games we lost, you’ll know what I’m talking about.

    Responder

  23. Edinson Cavani will change nothing .. believe me LOL

    Responder

  24. I hope he will shoot lots of arrows at Man Utd 😊

    Responder

  25. Age is nothing how old is ronaldo and is still the best player of all times

    Responder

  26. I like his mentality

    Responder

  27. I HATE TIKTOK AD

    Responder

  28. Hope he brings something in front
    With ball keep and post play also clinical finish.
    Hold the Ball and do counter attack with both wings sound good.

    Responder

  29. Macguire benched at u23 please…

    Responder

  30. 3:07 is an example of where I see him being most effective at united. Not sure if he’ll be as lethal but he’ll still have that vision

    Responder

  31. As a united fan, i hope he does well but i will be having very low expectations for cavani

    Responder

  32. Brazil vs Bolivia https://youtu.be/TV7_bQE74i4

    Responder

  33. 2:42m and aslo 2:54m. Luk His aggresiveness energy his desire is fantastic, i wish martial will learn tht and forget the laziness. Our guys ar nt tht serious. At all 🤧

    Responder

  34. so score ten and concede twenty….fucking fuck!!!!

    Responder

  35. He's a traditional forward

    Responder

  36. let ur wait his deliverances nt excitment

    Responder

  37. just love that celebration, the archer, pure class, he is gonna hit the target for us here at utd, re-kindled some hope after last week

    Responder

  38. We need new manager player are good but Ole is very bad

    Responder

  39. Please shut the fuck up.how will he do anything at all?? Please explain

    Responder

  40. we needed this kind of striker he will give us an option we dont get from Martial and Rashford, and Greenwood needs a mentor right now

    Responder

  41. Well he's 33 now so

    Responder

  42. Who is better Cavani or Suarez 🤔

    Responder

  43. bet

    Responder

  44. Too old,fragile,injury prone but better than nothing.

    Responder

