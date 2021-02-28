Uruguay v Portugal | 2018 FIFA World Cup | Match Highlights

39 comentarios en Uruguay v Portugal | 2018 FIFA World Cup | Match Highlights



An Edinson Cavani double was enough to see off Portugal and secure Uruguay’s passage to the quarter-finals of the 2018 FIFA World Cup

Cavani’s early opener from a superb Luis Suarez cross put La Celeste in the driving seat, enabling them to sit back and soak up the Portuguese pressure. .

39 comentarios

  1. 1:16 Wooow!! That was so wonderful score. Congrats Uruguay from Brazil 🇧🇷

  2. Idk how portugal lost here

  3. MUSLERA CARDIACOOOO !!!

  4. Muriveta simhathe konna divasam😝

  5. If Cavani had been able to play the quarter finals against France it might have been a very different game. Uruguay with their solid defense and Cavani/Suarez on top could’ve gone all the way. But we’ll never know.

  6. Ronaldo was invisible that night

  7. Penaldo Cold chest.

  8. Cavani best player

  9. 1:42 they all slipped 😀

  10. El matador Cavani ⚽🇺🇾

  11. Who's the commentator ??

  12. Can anyone please tell me how first goal was not offside?

    BY THE WAY A BRILLIANT HEADER AND CROSS

  13. Nothing friend talk and coment youtube is the best

  14. More like Ronaldo or Cavanni

  15. Everyone counted Uruguay out that day

  16. Cavani El matador one of my most favorite strikers 🔥

  17. In the world of Ronaldo and Suarez, Cavani was the difference.

  18. Isn't this how mbappe scored against Barca?

  20. Algun latino?

  21. Hope to see this guys in 2022 World Cup again

  22. Cavani's second goal was one of the best!

  23. That day was so painful for cr7 and messi fans.

  24. Ronaldo 🤣

  25. CAVANI WAS UNSTOPPABLE THAT NIGHT AND PORTUGAL ALSO LOST SO MANY CHANCES OF GOALS……😎😎

  26. wheres C ronaldo????

  27. 1:18 : Fernandes to Cavani – tha's what United fans are hoping for now!

  28. Jajajaja son más Cavani y Suárez que Ronaldo!

  29. Cavani para Suarezzz, Suárez para Cavani!!! Goooool

  30. Cavani is the most underrated striker of the 2010s

  31. Otra vez uruguay eliminando europeos

  32. Cry Ronaldo Cry

  33. Cavani better than Cristiano Ronaldo

  34. Imo the 1st goal was better.
    The teamwork shown by the 2 strikers was exquisite

  35. finesse yekwa Cavani ndeyemushonga

  36. 9004

  37. So…. we're not talkin about 1:42 when literally 3 portugese (including CR7) …… "slipped" ….. inside the box to try gettin a penalty 🤔
    What an honorable Moment 🙏🙏
    (Not denying that this was cavanis best game ever)

  38. i still enjoy it

  39. Pocahontas led them to the quater finals
    Edit: this is just a joke dont take it seriously

