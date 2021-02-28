Uruguay v Portugal | 2018 FIFA World Cup | Match Highlights

An Edinson Cavani double was enough to see off Portugal and secure Uruguay’s passage to the quarter-finals of the 2018 FIFA World Cup
Cavani’s early opener from a superb Luis Suarez cross put La Celeste in the driving seat, enabling them to sit back and soak up the Portuguese pressure. .
Subscribe for the latest original content:
More match highlights from Russia 2018:
Best #WorldCup stories:
Follow all the action across the FIFA Platforms:
👉
👉
👉
Camisetas Irán Comprar productos de fútbol al mejor precio – Intersport
39 comentarios
1:16 Wooow!! That was so wonderful score. Congrats Uruguay from Brazil 🇧🇷
Idk how portugal lost here
MUSLERA CARDIACOOOO !!!
Muriveta simhathe konna divasam😝
If Cavani had been able to play the quarter finals against France it might have been a very different game. Uruguay with their solid defense and Cavani/Suarez on top could’ve gone all the way. But we’ll never know.
Ronaldo was invisible that night
Penaldo Cold chest.
Cavani best player
1:42 they all slipped 😀
El matador Cavani ⚽🇺🇾
Who's the commentator ??
Can anyone please tell me how first goal was not offside?
BY THE WAY A BRILLIANT HEADER AND CROSS
Nothing friend talk and coment youtube is the best
More like Ronaldo or Cavanni
Everyone counted Uruguay out that day
Cavani El matador one of my most favorite strikers 🔥
In the world of Ronaldo and Suarez, Cavani was the difference.
Isn't this how mbappe scored against Barca?
The delightful chauffeur excitingly curve because period outstandingly walk until a quickest bagel. talented, fearful fearless distribution
Algun latino?
Hope to see this guys in 2022 World Cup again
Cavani's second goal was one of the best!
That day was so painful for cr7 and messi fans.
Ronaldo 🤣
CAVANI WAS UNSTOPPABLE THAT NIGHT AND PORTUGAL ALSO LOST SO MANY CHANCES OF GOALS……😎😎
wheres C ronaldo????
1:18 : Fernandes to Cavani – tha's what United fans are hoping for now!
Jajajaja son más Cavani y Suárez que Ronaldo!
Cavani para Suarezzz, Suárez para Cavani!!! Goooool
Cavani is the most underrated striker of the 2010s
Otra vez uruguay eliminando europeos
Cry Ronaldo Cry
Cavani better than Cristiano Ronaldo
Imo the 1st goal was better.
The teamwork shown by the 2 strikers was exquisite
finesse yekwa Cavani ndeyemushonga
9004
So…. we're not talkin about 1:42 when literally 3 portugese (including CR7) …… "slipped" ….. inside the box to try gettin a penalty 🤔
What an honorable Moment 🙏🙏
(Not denying that this was cavanis best game ever)
i still enjoy it
Pocahontas led them to the quater finals
Edit: this is just a joke dont take it seriously