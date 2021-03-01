Edinson Cavani – El Matador – Goal Show 2017/2018 HD

35 comentarios en Edinson Cavani – El Matador – Goal Show 2017/2018 HD



Edinson Cavani amazing goals show , skills , assists for season 2017/2018 for paris saint germain .
—————————————-­—————————————
• Facebook:
• Instagram:
• My Music Channel:
—————————————-­—————————————
♫ Music:
—————————————-­—————————————
Thanks for Watching !
Obrigado por Assistir !

Camisetas Senegal Fútbol camiseta espa?ol en línea tienda de mejor calidad, envio gratis del mundial. Encuentra la mejor selección de camisetas de fútbol baratas,kit de futbol …

35 comentarios

  1. • Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/byRafaelFootball
    • Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rafaelsales11/
    • Song : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=njlDicc4mGo

    Responder

  2. salve 🤙

    Responder

  3. Bienvenido a Benfica!!!

    Responder

  4. Cavani é muito bom acho ele melhor que Suares

    Responder

  5. Cavani best striker!!!

    Responder

  6. Cavani tes trop fort à tout tes mon meilleur joueur du monde 🇺🇾🇺🇾🇺🇾🇺🇾🇺🇾 😀😀😁😁☺☺⚽⚽⚽⚽ ton pied est magique

    Responder

  7. Amor nuestro mejor jugador, aguante cavaniii

    Responder

  8. Cavanii😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍

    Responder

  9. merci Cavani pour sont autographe il et super sympas ce mec quel plaisir de le voir jouer a chaque match du PSG au parc car j habite pres du parc des prince

    Responder

  10. Cavani 🔝

    Responder

  11. اشتقنا كافاني

    Responder

  12. personly i like cavani better the neymar 100%

    Responder

  13. O melhor centro avante do mundo

    Responder

  14. Welcome to Real Madrid

    Responder

  15. I love ❤💙 Cavani.
    My favorite player⚽️⚽️⚽️

    Responder

  16. Cavani joga muito👍

    Responder

  17. Rafael por favor faz um vídeo do lukaku ou do de bruyne👍

    Responder

  18. Cabane est mon joueur favori

    Responder

  19. Welcome to Munich 🙂

    Responder

  20. Comps?

    Responder

  21. Best striker in the world😍

    Responder

  22. KING OF PARIS

    Responder

  23. the name of the music plz

    Responder

  24. Aguero is better

    Responder

  25. Fonce cavani

    Responder

  26. Cavani than better Neymar Messi Ronaldo Suarez
    Cavani number1

    Responder

  27. Cavani monstro!!!!!!!!!

    Responder

  28. EDDDDII VAMOS🔵🔴🔵🔴🗼🗼ALLEZ PARIS

    Responder

  29. 😉😉😉😉😉

    Responder

  30. He deserves a ballon dor…. and like it or not he is better that Neymar

    Responder

  31. Great

    Responder

  32. Boo oo oo cavani

    Responder

  33. Le best

    Responder

  34. Que Buena Edicion!!

    Responder

  35. Just see the walls face 😂
    1:06

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *